Medical Entrepreneur Challenges More Doctors to Get into Business

John Shufeldt is an emergency physician who believes that doctors are uniquely equipped to take on entrepreneurship. From split-second decision making to divorcing feelings from facts and data, Shufeldt sees a strong correlation between a doctor's training and the core tenants of successful business. The founder of MeMD, John Shufeldt is hoping to inspire other medical professionals to reach their entrepreneurial potential through his new book, Entrepreneur Rx: The Physician's Guide To Starting A Business.

"Taking this leap will change your life," said Shufeldt. "Whether you fail or succeed, you will gain insight, knowledge, and build valuable traits like perseverance, humility, and creativity."

Shufeldt warns in the early pages of Entrepreneur RX that taking this step is not a decision to be made lightly. Pulling no punches, he urges any aspiring physician entrepreneurs to be sure of the exact demands that starting a business puts on home life, social life, and free time. Yet, once that commitment is made, Shufeldt's experience-based insights provide a valuable roadmap for any physician hoping to walk their own entrepreneurial path.

John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP

John earned his BA from Drake and his MD from the Rosalind Franklin Medical School. He completed his Emergency Medicine Residency in 1989. John received his MBA in 1995, and JD in 2005, both from ASU. In 2015, he earned his Six Sigma Black Belt. In 1993, he founded NextCare Urgent Care which was the largest urgent care company in the country. He is the business manager and a founding partner of Empower Emergency Physicians where he continues to practice. In 2010, John founded MeMD used by more than 450 providers to virtually treat more than 4.5 million patients. In 2015, John founded Tribal EM which is dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare for Indigenous People.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Whittamore, ForbesBooks, [email protected]

Tiffany Panessa Youtchoko, Director of Operations and Marketing­­, [email protected]

SOURCE ForbesBooks