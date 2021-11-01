Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to grow by USD 30.80 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Key Market Participants Analysis

AlphaSource Group: The company offers medical equipment maintenance services solutions, namely diagnostic imaging solutions and services.

The company offers medical equipment maintenance services solutions, namely diagnostic imaging solutions and services. B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers medical equipment maintenance services solutions such as information on disinfection, cleaning, and sterilization of surgical instruments.

The company offers medical equipment maintenance services solutions such as information on disinfection, cleaning, and sterilization of surgical instruments. Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA: The company offers medical equipment maintenance services solutions such as information on disinfection, cleaning, and sterilization of surgical instruments.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Healthcare Systems



Pharmaceutical Diagnostics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The medical equipment maintenance market is driven by a rising focus on preventive maintenance of medical equipment, stringent regulatory guidelines, and increasing prevalence of diseases.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlphaSource Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

