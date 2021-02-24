Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Worth $45.1 Billion by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical facilities are mandated to have their equipment in the prime working condition by the Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), The Joint Commission (TJC), Det Norske Veritas CDNV), Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and state departments of health. As a result, the global medical equipment maintenance market, which valued $17.4 billion in 2019, will grow to $45.1 billion by 2030, at a 9.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Get the sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-equipment-maintenance-market/report-sample

This is because being used on multiple patients, medical devices and equipment can become a petri dish for microbes, thereby raising the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAI). Additionally, if not serviced regularly, X-ray-based imaging systems can lead to overexposure to radiation. To ensure regular maintenance, the CMS reimburses medical centers based on their compliance with the issued guidelines, which is a key reason behind the medical equipment maintenance market growth.

Due to the lockdowns and movement restrictions imposed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the face-to-face interactions conducted by medical science liaisons, sales representatives, and other employees of medical device and pharmaceutical companies have become non-existent. This is hampering the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market, with the situation being made worse by the closure of many medical equipment manufacturing plants and reduction in product demand.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type (Imaging, Electromedical, Life Support, Surgical, Dental), Service Type (Preventive and Predictive, Corrective, Operational), Service Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations, In-House), End User (Public-Sector Organizations, Private-Sector Organizations) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-equipment-maintenance-market

North America has generated the highest medical equipment maintenance market revenue in the past. The continent is home to the most developed healthcare infrastructure, as well as a rapidly rising geriatric population. Moreover, the increasing adoption of a range of medical devices and equipment to deal with the surging disease burden is propelling the demand for maintenance services.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-equipment-maintenance-market

In the years to come, the medical equipment maintenance market is predicted to grow the fastest in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the usage of an array of medical devices and volume of diagnostic tests are surging. In addition, the number of hospitals is rising in the region on account of the strong government support for public healthcare.

The key players in the global medical equipment maintenance market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Agiliti Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health Inc., Canon Inc., Sodexo SA, Shimadzu Corporation, TRIMEDX Holdings LLC, and Crothall Healthcare.

Key Findings of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report

Demand for medical equipment maintenance driven by stringent government regulations

End users becoming aware about preventive maintenance

OEMs providing bulk of medical equipment maintenance services

Maintenance services being majorly sought for imaging equipment

APAC to experience fastest increase in service demand

Mergers and acquisitions galore in market

Browse More Reports

U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/u-s-medical-equipment-maintenance-market

Medical Robotic Systems Market -

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-robotic-systems-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

SOURCE P&S Intelligence