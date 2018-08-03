Medical Exoskeleton: 2018-2023 Opportunity Outlook on the Global Market - CAGR is Projected to Grow at 37.4%

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Exoskeleton Market by Component (Hardware (Sensor, Actuator, Control System, Power Source), Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Extremities (Lower, Upper) & Mobility (Mobile, Stationary) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical exoskeleton market is projected to reach USD 571.6 million by 2023 from USD 116.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing number of people with physical disabilities and subsequent growth in the demand for effective rehabilitation approaches and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons in several countries are driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market. However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The report segments the market into component, type, mobility, extremity, and region.

By extremity, the market is segmented into lower extremity medical exoskeletons and upper extremity medical exoskeletons. The upper extremity segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These exoskeletons are generally used in the rehabilitation of upper limb amputees and stroke and cerebral palsy patients.







The medical exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of component, into hardware and software. The hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that a large number of parts such as sensors, actuators, power sources, and control systems are required to manufacture exoskeletons. Manufacturers are also adding upgraded and advanced hardware into the overall design to enhance the capability of medical exoskeletons, making them smarter and more interactive.







The medical exoskeleton market is segmented by type into powered and passive exoskeletons. In 2018, the powered exoskeleton segment is expected to dominate the market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of sensors and various controlling functions in powered exoskeletons to sense motion, tilt, and speed is the major factor driving the growth of powered medical exoskeletons.







The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. Factors such the growing geriatric population, increasing demand for self-assist exoskeletons, high prevalence of stroke, and the growing number of spinal cord injuries (SCI) are driving market growth in this region.







Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), ReWalk Robotics Ltd (Israel), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Bionik Laboratories Corp (Canada), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Rex Bionics Ltd. (UK), B-TEMIA Inc. (Canada), Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies) (Switzerland), Wearable Robotics SRL (Italy), Gogoa Mobility Robots SL (Spain), and ExoAtlet, O.O.O. (Russia)) are the key players operating in this market.

Key Topics Covered





1 Introduction



1.1 Objectives of the Study



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Market Scope



1.3.1 Markets Covered



1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study



1.4 Currency



1.5 Limitations



1.6 Stakeholders







2 Research Methodology



2.1 Research Data



2.1.1 Secondary Data



2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources



2.1.2 Primary Data



2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources



2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights



2.2 Market Size Estimation



2.3 Data Triangulation



2.4 Assumptions for the Study







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Medical Exoskeleton: Market Overview



4.2 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Component, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)



4.3 Europe: Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Hardware Type & Country



4.4 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Extremity



4.5 Medical Exoskeleton Market: Geographic Snapshot







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of People With Physical Disabilities and Subsequent Growth in the Demand for Effective Rehabilitation Approaches



5.2.1.2 Agreements and Collaborations Among Companies and Research Organizations for the Development of the Exoskeleton Technology



5.2.1.3 Increasing Insurance Coverage for Medical Exoskeletons in Several Countries



5.2.2 Opportunities



5.2.2.1 Introduction of Soft Actuators



5.2.3 Challenges



5.2.3.1 High Cost of Medical Exoskeletons







6 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Component



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Hardware



6.2.1 Sensors



6.2.2 Actuators



6.2.3 Power Sources



6.2.4 Control Systems



6.2.5 Other Hardware Components



6.3 Software







7 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Type



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Powered Exoskeleton



7.3 Passive Exoskeleton







8 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Stationary Medical Exoskeletons



8.3 Mobile Medical Exoskeletons







9 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Extremity



9.1 Introduction



9.2 Lower Extremity Medical Exoskeletons



9.3 Upper Extremity Medical Exoskeletons







10 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Region



10.1 Introduction



10.2 North America



10.2.1 US



10.2.2 Canada



10.3 Europe



10.3.1 UK



10.3.2 Germany



10.3.3 France



10.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)



10.4 Asia



10.5 Rest of the World







11 Competitive Landscape



11.1 Overview



11.2 Market Share Ranking



11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends



11.3.1 Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals



11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Alliances, Joint Ventures, Contracts, and Partnerships



11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



11.3.4 Expansions







12 Company Profiles



12.1 Cyberdyne



12.2 Ekso Bionics Holdings



12.3 Rewalk Robotics



12.4 Bionik Laboratories



12.5 Rex Bionics



12.6 Parker Hannifin



12.7 B-Temia



12.8 Bioness



12.9 Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies)



12.10 Wearable Robotics



12.11 Gogoa Mobility Robots



12.12 Exoatlet





