Medical Experts Share the Three Things You Need to Know About Digestive Health, According to the Supplementing Health Podcast

CALGARY, AB, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our digestive system is at work 24-hours a day, seven days a week converting the foods we eat into energy to fuel our bodies and minds, fighting illness and infection, and repairing injury. Digestive health is directly linked to cognitive, immunity, and overall health and can have a profound effect on our wellbeing. Last month, AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health focused on digestive health topics.

The following are just a few of the key learnings that could be gleaned from February's podcasts, which featured interviews with top experts in the field, including Dr. Christina Bjorndal, Dr. Dawn Brown and Dr. Laura Belus. AOR sat down to discuss digestion and its effect on ADD and ADHD, Hormone Health, and Eating Disorders:

1. Eating disorders are a common mental health concern. In episode 44, Dr. Christina Bjorndal discusses her mental health journey, and what factors influence the development and healing process of an eating disorder:

"I think one of the things is to understand that the relationship with food is a reflection of your relationship with yourself... We have to bring two pieces to the health equation that aren't often brought. That is love and compassion. We need to build on this relationship with yourself... Also, I want people to understand that this is not an overnight recovery. It is not that one day I am struggling with anorexia or bulimia and then the next day I am fine... I think that it is important to really celebrate the really small steps that are taken when someone is recovering."

2. Did you know your hormones play a role in your digestive process? Dr. Laura Belus, ND walks us through the connection between these two systems in episode 45:

"When we add hormones to any food that we are consuming later, there is the idea that that is going into our circulation and having to be processed in some way shape or form. I always recommend knowing your source and if possible, always choosing organic for dairy products and meat if you do consume those items, because you are going to get less influence of external hormones. We have our own body hormones to worry about, putting in additional hormones can really throw things off."

Dr. Belus suggests a low fodmap diet, "...the FODMAP diet is an acronym for a long version of a group of foods that are fermentable, and are often higher in fiber and very healthy. A low FODMAP diet is a lower fiber and a lower fermentable diet in general, so that means less gas production as we are working on rebalancing the microbiome."

3. More than six million children in the U.S. have an ADD diagnosis. With the prevalence of this condition so high, AOR explores the connection to the gut, and ways to manage this condition with Dr. Dawn Brown in episode 46:

"I would also say that for parents of children with ADHD that you are definitely not wrong steering your children toward a healthy diet early on. Make sure the plate is colorful, and make sure they have plant based and organic foods. Eating less artificial foods, additives and refined sugars will not cause them to have hyperactivity. If you create a healthy, balanced and colorful plate, it will definitely decrease the risk of overgrowth of these microbes... It is not all about food, but it can be about stress, so make sure that stress is maintained, and make sure that you balance your day as much as possible."

To learn more, visit aor.us. Supplementing Health is available on all streaming platforms.

