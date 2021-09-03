Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Sep 03, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The medical facility environmental monitoring system market is estimated to grow by USD 80.71 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 5%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as higher efficiency than manual monitoring and enhanced profitability by lowering medical losses will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the improper execution of healthcare information systems will restrict the market growth.
Stringent regulations on environmental monitoring in healthcare facilities will provide several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, cybersecurity threats faced by environmental monitoring systems will challenge growth.
Company Profiles
The medical facility environmental monitoring system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including CiK Solutions GmbH, CirrusCon, Elitech Technology lnc., ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Halma Plc, Hanwell Solutions Ltd., Mesa Labs Inc., tempmate GmbH, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Vaisala Oyj.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals, pharmacies, and medical storage centers. The market observed maximum demand for medical facility environmental monitoring systems from the hospitals segment in 2020.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical storage centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CiK Solutions GmbH
- CirrusCon
- Elitech Technology lnc.
- ELPRO-BUCHS AG
- Halma Plc
- Hanwell Solutions Ltd.
- Mesa Labs Inc.
- tempmate GmbH
- Testo SE and Co. KGaA
- Vaisala Oyj
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
