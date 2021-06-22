Medical Fitness Association Names New President and CEO

Flench brings over 20 years of management experience in medical fitness facilities. He received his BS in Exercise Science from The Ohio State University and his MBA from Franklin University. He has served on the MFA Board of Directors and various MFA committees for the past 15 years. Flench is also a Fellow of MFA and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Executive Board is thrilled to officially welcome David to the helm," said Jennifer Lavoie, MFA Board member and Director of Employee Wellbeing at Piedmont Healthcare. "David holds a special place as being the first CEO who has lived his career by the programs, certifications, and resources of the Medical Fitness Association. David understands where the Association comes from and where it needs to go. We recognize this is a critical time for our industry and Association and there is no one better to lead the way."

As President and CEO, Flench will work closely with MFA's membership, Industry Partners and Strategic Partners to grow and strengthen the organization. "I am honored to lead the Association that I have been part of for the past 20 years," said Flench. "I have experienced the positive impact of the education, networking and certifications offered by MFA throughout my career. Now, I am energized to take the organization to the next level. The awareness of the benefits and importance of medical fitness has grown in the past year. We have seen many fitness facilities around the country looking to expand their wellness offerings by bringing medical fitness to their members. The Medical Fitness Association is at a pivotal time in its history to be a leading resource for the medical fitness industry." Flench has been serving as the Interim President and CEO since the retirement of Bob Boone, the Association's past President and CEO.

