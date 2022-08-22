Medical Foot Insoles Market to record USD 740.62 Mn growth -- Driven by growing prevalence of obesity

There is moderate competition in the market. Vendors are distinguishing their products based on price and comfort levels. There are a significant number of vendors in the market. However, the market is fragmented, with various small and medium-sized companies offering differentiated medical insoles. These companies can either be merged or acquired by big companies. Also, moderate industry growth reduces the threat of rivalry to some extent. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report identifies A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants. Although the growing prevalence of obesity will offer immense growth opportunities, intense competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global medical foot insoles market is segmented as below:

Type

Polypropylene Insoles



Leather Insoles



Others

The demand for polypropylene insoles has been significant among end-users. The market is expected to observe strong growth in the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

37% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of products, high consumer awareness, and the presence of international brands providing innovative products are driving the growth of the medical foot insoles market in North America. In addition, the high concentration of dominant vendors, coupled with rising awareness among consumers about the product is expected to further drive the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical foot insoles market report covers the following areas:

Medical Foot Insoles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical foot insoles market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical foot insoles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Medical Foot Insoles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical foot insoles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical foot insoles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical foot insoles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical foot insoles market vendors

Medical Foot Insoles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 740.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Polypropylene insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Leather insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A. Algeo Ltd.

Bauerfeind AG

Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.

Implus Footcare LLC

Solescience Inc.

SOLO Laboratories Inc.

Stable Step LLC

Superfeet Worldwide Inc.

The Foot Lab

Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

