Medical Gas Blenders Market to record USD 528.37 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by a growing number of surgeries due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical gas blenders market size is expected to grow by USD USD 528.37 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors including recent developments in the healthcare equipment industry, prevalence rate of diseases, patient population, revenue generated by vendors, current healthcare expenditure, and other important aspects to estimate the market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Gas Blenders Market 2022-2026

Our medical gas blenders market report covers the following areas:

Medical Gas Blenders Market Size

Medical Gas Blenders Market Trends

Medical Gas Blenders Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Key vendors hold a significant share in the market. They are adopting several strategies, including M&As, partnerships, and new product launches to expand their product portfolios and geographical reach. During the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to increase with the rising demand for healthcare products and solutions.

Technavio identifies Armstrong Medical Ltd., BioMed Devices, DEHAS Medical Systems GmbH, EKU Elektronik GmbH, Genstar Technologies Co., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, HVS Oliver Hornla GmbH and Co. KG, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, MCQ Instruments, medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Ningbo Dawei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Ohio Medical, Precision Medical Inc., S S Technomed P Ltd., Sechrist Industries Inc., SHANGHAI AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Weyer GmbH, WITT Gasetechnik GmbH and Co KG, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of surgeries due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing popularity of respiratory gas blenders, and the growing demand for medical gases for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. However, stringent regulations, concerns about maintenance, and intense competition between vendors, and competitive pricing pressures will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global medical gas blenders market is segmented as below:

Product

Dual Flow



Tube Flow

The market growth in the dual flow segment will be significant over the forecast period. Dual flow medical gas blenders are used to carry the finest air, oxygen, and other medical gases for therapies. They are mostly used in NICU for neonatal care. The demand for dual-flow gas blenders is increasing due to the rising prevalence of premature births. In addition, technological advances are expected to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 37% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, hyperbaric oxygen, and respiratory failure among newborns. In addition, expanding geriatric population and the increasing number of surgeries are fostering the growth of the medical gas blenders market in North America.

Identify other key segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period.

Medical Gas Blenders Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical gas blenders market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical gas blenders market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Medical Gas Blenders Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical gas blenders market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical gas blenders market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical gas blenders market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical gas blenders market vendors

Medical Gas Blenders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 528.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armstrong Medical Ltd., BioMed Devices, DEHAS Medical Systems GmbH, EKU Elektronik GmbH, Genstar Technologies Co., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, HVS Oliver Hornla GmbH and Co. KG, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, MCQ Instruments, medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Ningbo Dawei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Ohio Medical, Precision Medical Inc., S S Technomed P Ltd., Sechrist Industries Inc., SHANGHAI AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Weyer GmbH, WITT Gasetechnik GmbH and Co KG, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

