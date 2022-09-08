Medical Gloves Market Global Outlook 2022: Automated Medical Glove Manufacturing Cutting Costs and Fueling Growth

Sep 08, 2022, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical gloves are essential to personal protective equipment (PPE) kits that protect against harmful bacteria and viruses. Thus, the global medical gloves market is expected to grow as healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics, and others, support the growth. As it helps health professionals and patients prevent contamination, thereby reducing the spread of infections and disease transmission.
MARKET DRIVERS & OPPURTUINIES
Growing Demand for Powder-free or Non-powdered Medical Gloves
With the use of latex gloves, there has been a growing incidence of allergic or hypersensitivity reactions among healthcare workers. Allergic reactions such as irritant contact dermatitis, a non-immunologic response to an irritant, or skin damage occur on the wrists and hands. Due to this, the global gloves market is expected to boost as people are shifting to adopt non-powdered or powder-free gloves, synthetic gloves, or low-protein latex gloves.
A Rise in Development of Novel Medical Gloves
Manufacturers focus on research and development activities to develop novel disposable gloves in the healthcare industry. Vendors are developing newer innovative medical gloves that meet new market requirements. For instance, the University of Nottingham developed a new anti-microbial medical glove that kills microorganisms without adding chemicals.
Automated Medical Glove Manufacturing
Automation in medical gloves manufacturing has taken several strides. It has further decreased medical glove costs and helped the global medical gloves market to grow significantly. Companies have established modern automatic medical gloves production lines. Hartalega Holdings, a leading vendor, has become one of the most automated glove production companies since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Impact of Stringent Health Regulations
In response to growing concerns among HCPs and industry experts, new research information, and new barrier materials, many standards have been developed for medical glove manufacturing over the years. The FDA requirements for market entry of medical glove manufacturers have also changed accordingly, leading to the production of high-quality gloves. With the latest guidelines mandating the application of gloves, the growth of the medical gloves market is likely to increase worldwide.
Preference for Nitrile over Latex Medical Gloves
In recent years, there has been a shift from nitrile gloves to latex ones in the medical segment. Majorly due to various advantages of nitrile gloves and the presence of latex allergies from natural rubber latex material. One of the significant advantages is that nitrile gloves offer higher resistance to chemicals, oils, and acids and have superior strength to natural rubber.
High Risk of Cross Contamination in Healthcare Settings
Hospital-acquired infections have become a significant risk among patients and healthcare workers in healthcare centers worldwide. Cross-contamination occurring at the hands of HCPs is considered the most common HAI transmission. HAIs can lead to serious infections such as central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Hence, gloves have been mandated in the healthcare center to prevent spreading infections acting as a significant growth factor in the medical gloves market.
SEGMENTATION
Segmentation by Material
- Nitrile
- Latex
- Vinyl
- Neoprene
- Others
Segmentation by Application
- Examination
- Surgical
Segmentation by Category
- Non-Powdered
- Powdered
Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- ASCS
- Clinics
- Others
Key Vendors
- ANSELL
- Hartalega Holdings
- Kossan Rubber Industries
- Mercator Medical
- Supermax
- Top Glove
Other Prominent Vendors
- A1 Glove
- Happy Hand Gloves
- Hycare International
- Kanam Latex Industries
- Meditech Gloves
- Maxwell Glove Manufacturing Berhad
- Tan Sin Lian Industries
- VLHS
- Winmed Group
- YTY Group
- ACTEON
- AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL
- AlboLand
- American Nitrile
- Amigo Surgicare
- Amkay Products
- ANSELL
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Bergamot
- BERNER International
- Cardinal Health
- CEABIS
- Demophorius Healthcare
- DIDACTIC
- Elcya
- ERENLER MEDIKAL
- Franz Mensch
- GLOVE RESOURCES
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Hepro
- HUM
- HYGECO
- Innovative Gloves
- INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Indoplas Philippines
- KALTEK
- Kossan Rubber Industries
- Leboo Healthcare Products
- LOW DERMA
- Medadv
- MEDIBASE
- Medilivescare Manufacturing
- Mercator Medical
- Molnlycke Health Care
- MRK Healthcare
- Neomedic
- Phoenix Rubber Products
- Pidegree Industrial
- Polyco Healthline
- PM Gloves
- Quality Latex Products
- RFB Latex
- Riverstone Holdings
- Robinson Healthcare
- Safeshield gloves
- Sara healthcare
- SHIELD Scientific
- SHOWA GROUP
- Smart Glove
- Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company
- Semperit AG Holding
- Supermax
- Top Glove
- TROGE MEDICAL
- Unigloves
- WRP Asia Pacific
- Wujiang Evergreen
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Material
14 Application
15 Category
16 End-User
17 Geography
18 North America
19 Europe
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1izku
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article