Medical Guardian Announces Collaboration with BLACK+DECKER™ to Introduce New Personal Emergency Response Systems

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian today announced its collaboration with BLACK+DECKER™ to support the new goViaTM collection of personal emergency response systems (PERS), designed to promote confident mobility for active older Americans.

The goVia product line will be one of the first for BLACK+DECKER Health, a new product category within BLACK+DECKER™ dedicated to providing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. All goVia products will feature 24/7 monitoring through a paid, monthly subscription powered by Medical Guardian, which will connect goVia users to trained emergency operators whenever the need might arise.

"This collaboration with BLACK+DECKER marks a milestone moment in Medical Guardian's history, and we are extremely honored to help bring goVia to seniors across the country," said Medical Guardian Chief Executive Officer Geoff Gross. "We've long admired the company for its 100+ years of manufacturing innovations that have transformed the American household. The company's reputation for delivering practical solutions to better people's lives aligns perfectly with our mission to empower people to live a life without limits. We are excited to see what the future holds as we work in tandem to deliver solutions that help active older Americans maintain their lifestyle and age in place."

The full goVia product line includes:

MINI – a discreet, portable, and wearable on-the-go device that includes nationwide cellular coverage on Verizon 4G LTE.

– a discreet, portable, and wearable on-the-go device that includes nationwide cellular coverage on Verizon 4G LTE. MOVE – a lightweight, wearable on-the-go device that includes nationwide cellular coverage on AT&T. The device has optional wearable help buttons that, when pressed from up to 300 feet of the base station device, will connect users to operators.

– a lightweight, wearable on-the-go device that includes nationwide cellular coverage on AT&T. The device has optional wearable help buttons that, when pressed from up to 300 feet of the base station device, will connect users to operators. HOME Classic – a personal emergency response device for both in and around the home. Users can wear the emergency button as a neck pendant, wristband, or simply utilize the base station.

– a personal emergency response device for both in and around the home. Users can wear the emergency button as a neck pendant, wristband, or simply utilize the base station. HOME Wireless – a personal emergency response device for both in and around the home with no landline required. Users can wear the emergency button as a neck pendant, wristband or simply utilize the base station. This model operates on an included nationwide AT&T cellular network, with no landline required.

– a personal emergency response device for both in and around the home with no landline required. Users can wear the emergency button as a neck pendant, wristband or simply utilize the base station. This model operates on an included nationwide AT&T cellular network, with no landline required. HOME Fall Detection – an auto-fall detection device that can automatically detect a change in motion brought about by a fall, monitor for the impact associated with a landing, and automatically connect to emergency operators without the need for a landline. Users can wear the emergency button as a neck pendant, wristband or simply utilize the base station. This model operates on an included nationwide AT&T cellular network, with no landline required.

"The health, safety, and wellbeing of seniors are central to the goVia product line and our commitment to empowering adults and their caregivers," said Sean O'Brien, product director for BLACK+DECKER Health. "With this top of mind, we chose to collaborate with Medical Guardian because of their top-rated reputation and service in the PERS industry. Medical Guardian has award-winning customer service that helps seniors continue living independently while giving their families peace of mind – and that is the goal of the goVia line."

Medical Guardian is a recognized leader in developing, marketing, and servicing medical alert devices for seniors across the United States. The company provides a full suite of solutions that provide safety and protection both at home, and on-the-go. Medical Guardian is currently the 3rd largest company in the PERS industry with a history of exceptional growth. It has built an industry-leading new subscriber partnership model highlighted by its diverse sales channels and expertise in direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital strategies. Medical Guardian has been named to Inc. Magazine's "America's Fastest Growing Private Companies – the Inc. 5000" eight years in a row.

About Medical Guardian, LLC

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to over 170,000 aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe in their own home. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles.

About BLACK+DECKER Health

BLACK+DECKER Health, a category within BLACK+DECKER™, offers health and wellness solutions direct-to-consumers. Each product is designed to create an extra layer of protection at home, provide confidence and assurance, and empower through awareness. By living in the know, we create brighter relationships that steadily link us together and allow everyone to live life to the fullest. For more information about BLACK+DECKER Health, visit www.blackanddeckerhealth.com or follow BLACK+DECKER Health on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

