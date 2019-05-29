Medical Imaging Equipment Services: The Future of the Market, 2025 - Wearable Devices, AI Tools and Mobile Applications Seek to Proliferate Diagnostic Imaging
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Segments:
- OEM
- Other Service Providers
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
Benefits Associated with Outsourcing Model Build Massive Momentum
Future Market Prospects Remain Highly Promising
Analysis by Geographic Region
Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in Developing Regions
Analysis by Service Provider Type
OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Non-OEM Vendors Find Little Space to Thrive
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Key Market Determinant
Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments
Reimbursement Policies
Repair Contract Volumes
3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Critical Importance of Imaging in Care Delivery & Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging Equipment: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
List of Modalities by Type - Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities
Northbound Trajectory in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across Modalities: A Review
X-Ray
Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)
Ultrasound
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Nuclear Medicine
Gamma Camera
PET
Key Trends in the Imaging Equipment Market Favoring Wider Uptake of Outsourcing Services
Steep Increase in Medical Diagnostic Volumes
Growing Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies
Wearable Devices, AI Tools and Mobile Applications Seek to Proliferate Diagnostic Imaging
Prominence of 3D Technology
3D Ultrasound
3D Computed Tomography Angiography
3D Medical Imaging and Artificial Intelligence
3D Tomosynthesis
Cost Related Issues Associated with Electronic Systems Used in Diagnostics
Sustained Focus on Equipment Modernization
Imaging Medical Equipment Market: Competitive Scenario
Aged and Outdated Equipment - Primary Demand Driver
Refurbished Equipment Fueling Services Market
Full Coverage or Part Policies - the Tussle Continues
Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service
Remote Services - An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch
Online Applications to become More Common
Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment
Demographic Factors Favor Growth
4. MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT SERVICES: AN OVERVIEW
Introduction
Types of Services
Site Planning, Installation & Training
Repair Services
Maintenance Services
Preventive & Corrective Maintenance
Electrical Safety Checks
Software Upgrade
Other Services
Types of Vendors
OEMs
Other Service Providers
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
OEM Vendors Consolidate Market Share at ISO's Expense
Complex Maintenance Requirements of Imaging Equipment Favors OEMs
OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position
OEMs Focus on Multi-Vendor Service Contracts
Non-OEM Vendors Seek to Widen Footprint Offering Top Class Services
Portfolio Expansion Remains the Key Strategy for Vendors Across the Board
M&A: A Novel Approach to Expand Portfolio
Select M&A Deals in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market (2013-2019)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Shimadzu Medical Systems USA Snaps Up CORE Medical Imaging
SPBS Acquires Deccaid Services
Althea Delivers Samsung Imaging Systems to Leicester General Hospital through Vendor-Independent Managed Service
Consortium of Chinese Investors Acquires Esaote
TRIMEDX Acquires Aramark's Healthcare Technologies Business
Althea Acquires TBS Group
HealthMed360 Snaps Up Vector Medical Imaging
Canon Renames Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation as Canon Medical Systems
Canon Medical Systems Europe Acquires DelftHold
Canon Medical Systems to Acquire GRIENSU
Smith Seckman Reid Acquires Strategic Hospital Resources
TIAA Bank Acquires GE Capital's Healthcare Equipment Financing Portfolio
Intelerad Medical Systems Acquires Clario Medical
Dedicated Imaging Solutions and Advanced Imaging Systems Merge
Fosun Pharmaceutical to Invest in EOS Imaging
Koninklijke Philips to Acquire EPD Solutions
Royal Philips Inks Global Partnership Deal with Hologic
Agfa HealthCare Inks Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier
Alpha Source Acquires BC Technical
Hitachi Establishes Hitachi Healthcare America Corporation
Royal Philips Snaps Up Spectranetics
Resilience Capital Partners Establishes Innovatus Imaging
GE Healthcare Inaugurates Repair Operations Center in Wisconsin
Jordan Health Products Rebrands Itself as Avante Health Solutions
Quality Medical Opens New Service Center in Georgia
Health Management Company of America Acquires Radwell
Vital Images Acquires Karos Health
RTI Electronics Collaborates with BC Group International
BBS Medical Partners with Imaging First
Transtate Equipment Collaborates with Jordan Health Products
FUJIFILM Forms Strategic Alliance with Renovo Solutions
Varex Imaging Acquires Medical Imaging Business of PerkinElmer
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
