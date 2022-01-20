Medical Imaging Market: 6.25% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product & Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2025

One of the key factors driving growth in the medical imaging market is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Medical imaging equipment is used for diagnosing severe and chronic conditions. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is expected to trigger the demand for diagnostic products, including medical imaging systems, and subsequently drive the growth of the global medical imaging market. The incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is growing across the world. The high incidence of cancer is increasing the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, which is expected to drive the growth of the global medical imaging market. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of other chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, will augment the demand for medical imaging systems.

The Various Phases of Medical Imaging Market include-

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Medical Imaging Market Participants:

Canon Inc.- The Medical System segment of Canon Inc. offers digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, CT systems, and others. The company also provides Cartesion Prime air cooled digital PET/CT for medical imaging.

Carestream Dental LLC- The company under its unified segment offers different types of imaging solutions such as extraoral imaging, intraoral cameras, imaging software, milling systems, among others. Carestream Dental LLC also provides various product lines for medical imaging such as CS 3600, CS 9300 and many more.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.- The Healthcare and material solutions segment of FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. focuses on manufacturing medical systems, supplements, and pharmaceuticals and offers service for them. It also offers contract manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals. The company also provides FCT Speedia, FCT Speedia HD and FCT PixelShine for medical imaging.

Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

X-ray Imaging



Ultrasound Imaging



MRI



CT Scanner Imaging



SPECT/PET Imaging

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The medical imaging market share growth by the x-ray imaging segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for X-ray systems is likely to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, owing to technological advances and increased adoption of portable and mobile X-ray systems. The new generation of mobile X-ray units offers more advantages in terms of efficiency and cost savings than standalone X-ray systems. Wireless mobile X-ray systems offer flexibility to healthcare facilities, enabling them to share medical images between mobile systems or between fixed-room and mobile systems. Vendors are investing in the development of innovative mobile and portable X-ray systems.

Medical Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 13.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

