Medical Indicators Named a "Business of the Year" Finalist by NJ BIZ

"We attribute our growth and success over the past four decades to the tireless efforts of our employees, the continued support from our customers, and our dedication to manufacturing the safest and most accurate thermometers for our customers," says Joel Welde, Medical Indicators' CEO. "Our employees have worked especially hard the past two years to provide our thermometers to hospitals, doctors, corporations, schools, and families around the world throughout the pandemic. I'm thrilled that our employees have been recognized for their hard work and dedication with the designation as a Business of the Year finalist by NJ Biz!"

Medical Indicators' thermometers, including NexTemp®, NexTemp® Ultra, TempaDOT®, and TraxIt®, provide the highest level of accuracy attainable in any thermometer on the market today. And their disposability means that once a temperature is taken, the thermometer and all of the germs are discarded along with it - virtually eliminating the risk of spreading germs and infections.

Finalists for NJBIZ's Business of the Year Awards will be recognized, and winners will be announced, during a virtual celebration on December 14, 2021.

Medical Indicators, Inc. (MII) is a privately-held medical device manufacturer of clinically-accurate, single-use thermometers. Since its inception in 1984, MII has been based in and manufacturing all of their thermometers at their corporate headquarters in New Jersey. MII is dedicated to excellence and innovation in the design and manufacturing of advanced tools for better patient care and strives to be the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of clinically accurate single-use thermometers.

