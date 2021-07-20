Medical Indicators Named One of the '20 Innovative Companies Everyone Should Know in 2021' by Global Business Leaders Magazine

HAMILTON, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Indicators, Inc., the largest manufacturer of clinically-accurate single-use thermometers in the world, was recently named one of Global Business Leaders Magazine's 20 Innovative Companies Everyone Should Know in 2021. The annual list highlights businesses from around the world with a clear vision and keen interest in making the world a better place in unique ways.

The 2-page feature includes a Q&A with Medical Indicators' CEO, Joel Welde, in which he discusses the journey the company has taken over the past four decades. "Since day one, Medical Indicators has been innovating – not only in what we create, but how we create it," said Welde. "We've developed a line of American-made single-use thermometers that not only provide the most accurate temperature reading available on the market today, but one that also significantly reduces the risk of spreading infections."

Medical Indicators was founded in the early 1980's, and since then, has increased production capabilities and expanded its product offerings to meet the needs of its growing customer base. "Our continued growth and success have enabled Medical Indicators to become a global leader in the single-use medical device arena," said Welde. "We now supply hospitals, Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, and teaching institutions in more than 30 countries around the world with our single-use thermometers that offer highly accurate readings and maximum infection control."

Medical Indicators' thermometers, including NexTemp®, NexTemp® Ultra, TempaDOT®, and TraxIt®, feature an innovative and proprietary chemistry system that utilizes heat-sensitive crystals to measure core body temperature. It's through this chemistry system that Medical Indicators' thermometers are able to provide clinically-accurate readings. And their disposability means that once a temperature is taken, the thermometer and all of the germs are discarded along with it - virtually eliminating the risk of spreading germs and illnesses.

Medical Indicators, Inc. (MII) is a privately-held medical device manufacturer of clinically-accurate, single-use thermometers. Since its inception in 1984, MII has been based in and manufacturing all of their thermometers at their corporate headquarters in New Jersey. MII is dedicated to excellence and innovation in the design and manufacturing of advanced tools for better patient care and strives to be the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of clinically-accurate single-use thermometers.

