Medical Knowledge Group Continues Growth With Acquisiton Of Magnolia Innovation To Provide Expanded Services To Biopharmaceutical Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Knowledge Group, LLC ("Medical Knowledge Group" or "MKG"), an analytics-driven and technology-enabled multichannel health care marketing and communications conglomerate whose operating companies serve the biopharmaceutical industry, has acquired Magnolia Innovation, a premier market research and strategy consulting firm.

Founded in 2013, Magnolia Innovation has a strong reputation for leveraging market insights to drive business strategy and execution.

"We are excited to welcome Magnolia Innovation into our network to expand our strong capabilities across the drug commercialization process. Magnolia Innovation's strength in market research complements our robust data analytics capabilities," said Leon Behar, MKG's Chief Executive Officer.

"As a part of MKG, Magnolia Innovation can now harness the power of MKG's proprietary analytic solutions to deliver even better results for clients. Research insights and actionable data continue to be of paramount importance for health care brands, especially in highly uncertain times. We will now have a differentiated approach that extends far beyond what other market research and strategy consulting providers can offer," said Diego Rodriguez, Managing Principal at Magnolia Innovation.

Medical Knowledge Group, through its operating companies, provides specialized medical communications services, proprietary analytic solutions, and market research services to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Magnolia Innovation is a market research and consulting firm focusing exclusively in the life sciences. Magnolia has decades of combined experience building, launching, and redefining biopharmaceutical brands to drive innovation through insights.

