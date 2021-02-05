Medical Leverage, a communications company Adds Industry Veteran to Lead Its Strategic Development Team, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

CARY, N.C., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Leverage, a communications company (ml) a full-service medical communications agency, has named medical communications veteran, Carl Roselle, to Vice President of Strategic Development, along with a seat on their executive leadership team. His focus will be ensuring ml's offerings are cross-integrated for its clients' success.

With three decades of experience in healthcare communications, Roselle brings a rare blend of industry experience, agency expertise, and operational and business development insight. His career is marked with many accomplishments including, building high-performing teams, long-term client relationships, and a history of year-over-year business growth.

"We are extremely excited to bring Carl to the ml team," said Dave Oury, president of the company. "Carl's diverse experience in the medical communication space, combined with his stellar record of strategic development and growth, make him the ideal candidate for what the ml team needs at this exciting point in our agency's growth."

With ml's consistent growth over the past several years, including the launch of several digital products last year to address the remote needs of their clients, and their customers, Roselle's firsthand experience with the integration of capabilities and services across the evolving healthcare landscape will bring new opportunities to the agency and its clients.

"What an exciting time to be joining the ml team," said Carl. "The unwavering commitment to their core values and business growth, while creating a team culture, demonstrates that the two can co-existence. I look forward to contributing to the company's successful history."

To learn more about Medical Leverage, its work, and how they are helping achieve success for the clients, please visit www.medicalleverage.com .Further, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage

ABOUT MEDICAL LEVERAGE

Medical Leverage is a medical communication company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

Over the past nearly 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within U.S. and international companies. We know that behind every product there is a patient; and behind every program, there is a healthcare professional. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on their patients and healthcare professionals.

SOURCE Medical Leverage

