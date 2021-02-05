Medical Leverage, a communications company taps Industry Marketing Veteran to Join Strategic Solutions Team, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

CARY, N.C., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Leverage, a communications company (ml) a full-service medical communications agency, is pleased to welcome Don Bowen to its Strategic Solutions team as a Content Strategist. With Bowen, the ml team continues to show growth both in business and in personnel as they have welcomed over 8 new employees over the past 6 months.

Bowen brings nearly 30 years of senior brand and sales leadership. He joins the ml team from a brief independent, strategic consultancy role that was preceded by a long career at GlaxoSmithKline, leading many well-known marketing brands and teams. He has worked closely with cross-functional teams, steering both the strategic and tactical brand elements.

Don joins the ml team during unprecedented times. The agency is expected to double in both revenue and personnel throughout 2021. The growth is brought on by a solid base of clients who have been with ml for nearly 7 years, attracting 9 new clients over the past 12 months, and expanding the offerings of ml products and services.

"Bowen's experience and expertise make him unique," says Medical Leverage's president, Dave Oury. "When Don sits with a client to discuss their insights, strategy, content, and tactics, he has a depth of experience in a similar seat to the client's that affords him the ability to know what's on the horizon. He doesn't need to be told what to do or what's coming next," says Oury. "I believe this is one of the biggest values the ml team brings to their clients - our ability to think and act with experience and foresight. This approach, and alignment with our core values, results in meaningful transformation for our clients."

ABOUT MEDICAL LEVERAGE

Medical Leverage is a medical communication company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

Over the past nearly 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within U.S. and international companies. We know that behind every product there is a patient; and behind every program, there is a healthcare professional. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on their patients and healthcare professionals.

