Medical Lifting Slings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027
Jun 12, 2019, 20:08 ET
NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Lifting Slings Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global medical lifting slings market for the period 2019 to 2027. Rise in geriatric population, increase in disabled population, technological advancements, and rise in healthcare expenditure are likely to be major drivers of the global medical lifting slings market during the forecast period.
The global medical lifting slings market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, usage, shape, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market.
The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical lifting slings market.
Global Medical Lifting Slings Market: Key Segments
Based on product, the global medical lifting slings market has been segmented into bariatric slings, seating slings, stand up slings, universal slings, hammock slings, transfer slings, toileting slings and others.The segments have been analyzed based on available medical lifting slings types used as per physical condition and cost-effectiveness.
In terms of usage, the global medical lifting slings market has been classified into reusable and disposable.In terms of shape, the global medical lifting slings market has been divided into U shape slings and full body shape slings.
Based on end-user, the global medical lifting slings market has been divided into hospitals, home healthcare, nursing homes, assisted living facility, and others. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2019 to 2027, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.
Global Medical Lifting Slings Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global medical lifting slings market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2019 to 2027, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also profiles major players operating in the global medical lifting slings market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc. dba DeVilbiss Healthcare, Medline Industries, Inc., Bestcare, LLC, DJO Global, Arjo, Prism Medical, and Handicare.
