Medical Linear Accelerator Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 5502.13 Million by 2029, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Market Dynamics, Trends and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical linear accelerator market which was USD 3178.45 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5502.13 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

A high-energy X-ray device called the medical linear accelerator (LINAC) uses high-energy photons to treat deep tumours. Medical LINACs use a tuned cavity waveguide, where radio frequency (RF) power creates a standing wave, to accelerate electrons. For cancer patients receiving external beam radiation therapy, this equipment is most frequently utilised. It releases high-energy electrons or X-rays that are directed at the tumor-affected region.

The market for medical linear is expected to grow in the forecast period. The demand for medical linear accelerators in the region is driven by high awareness, the presence of a large pool of the patient population, a high penetration rate, better product availability, and extensive reach of innovative products. The same is also further reinforced by a well-connected distribution network.

Opportunities for Players:

Artificial Intelligence Innovations

The market for medical imaging devices is being completely transformed by artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) innovations are rapidly changing LINAC-based cancer treatment. Vendors are concentrating on creating LINACs for oncology therapy that are AI and ML enabled as a result, and these devices are expected to become practical therapeutic choices in the future years.

Recent Development

In April 2021 , the rising worldwide cancer burden , Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, has a contract with Australia's Icon Group to offer 30 linear accelerators and related treatment software. Together, Varian and Icon Group will increase access to care in remote and underserved areas of Australia and Asia by further solidifying their worldwide alliance.

, , Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, has a contract with Icon Group to offer 30 linear accelerators and related treatment software. Together, Varian and Icon Group will increase access to care in remote and underserved areas of and by further solidifying their worldwide alliance. In June 2020 , Teledyne e2v US, a division of Teledyne Digital Imaging US, Inc., named RS&A Inc., an independent service provider of medical equipment with headquarters throughout the United States , as its distributor of its linear accelerator medical and industrial products in the Americas.

Some of the major players operating in the Medical Linear Accelerator market are:

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (U.K.)

Elekta ( Sweden )

) Accuray, Incorporated (U.S.)

Hitachi Ltd. ( Japan )

) Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Huiheng Medical, Inc. ( China )

) Top Grade Healthcare ( India )

) General Electric (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

Market Dynamics: Medical Linear Accelerator Market

Rising cancer cases

The increasing incidence of cancer in the world, along with quick technology breakthroughs and rising healthcare costs, is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Due to its efficiency, linear accelerators (LINAC) are regarded as ground-breaking medical technology that has transformed treatment.

Rising cancer patients

The market has experienced tremendous expansion in sales volume, particularly as cancer is becoming more common and a greater need for non-invasive cancer treatments. Due to altered lifestyles, an ageing population, environmental pollutants, and an increase in smokers, the prevalence of cancer is rising alarmingly on a global scale. One of the main reasons for the high mortality rate in the world is this.

Key Industry Segmentation: Medical Linear Accelerator Market

Product type

Low-energy

High-energy

End users

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institute

Medical Schools

Regional Analysis/Insights: Medical Linear Accelerator Market

The countries covered in the medical linear accelerator market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical linear accelerator market due to the growing preference for technologically advanced medical LINAC devices.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing prevalence of cancer in Europe. Breast, colorectum, lung, prostate and bladder cancers were the region's most common cancer cases in 2018.

