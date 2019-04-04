Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiaries Kannaway®, HempMeds® Brasil and Phyto Animal Health Announce March 2019 as the Largest Revenue Month in Company History

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that the company had its the largest-ever (unaudited) sales month in its history in March 2019. The company also reached major milestones in its business operations.

"We are proud to announce our success in March," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "The cannabis industry is growing rapidly in the U.S. and throughout the world and we're excited to be at the forefront of the exciting evolution of cannabidiol (CBD) as a health and wellness product for both humans and animals."

Subsidiaries Kannaway, HempMeds® Brasil, and Phyto Animal Health also completed their largest revenue months in their respective histories during the month of March. Each subsidiary also achieved significant accomplishments during March including Medical Marijuana, Inc. celebrating its 10-year anniversary of operations, receiving the U.S. Hemp Authority's Certification Seal for its oral, topical and edible CBD products, subsidiary HempMeds® launching a brand new personal care line featuring hemp shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion, subsidiary Kannaway® signing Mark Walczak and John Alt to its Kannaway® Sports Team, and subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil hosting several well-attended educational events for Brazilian doctors and consumers.

Accomplishments also include the portfolio of companies obtaining positive news coverage in several national and international news outlets including Forbes, Motley Fool, Well+Good, Benzinga, MarketWatch, San Diego Union-Tribune, iHeart Radio, New York Post, NBC Denver and many others.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop .

