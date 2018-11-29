Medical Marijuana, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Virtual Annual Meeting to Solicit Additional Votes; Meeting to be Re-Convened Monday

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted other than the adjournment due to a lack of quorum. The Company is just 1.1% of the outstanding shares of common stock shy of being able to conduct business and urges all of its shareholders to vote their shares over the weekend.

The meeting will reconvene this Monday, December 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. PT on the Internet through a virtual webcast at the same URL as provided previously. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting will remain November 12, 2018. Shareholders can vote all weekend online as provided in the proxy materials sent previously.

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are unchanged and are still as set forth in the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Statement previously sent to its shareholders.

Shareholders of record that have not received notice of the annual meeting are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at votemjna2018@medicalmarijuanainc.com with the following information so that the company can attempt to verify your eligibility: holder name, number of shares held, address of record and name of brokerage firm in which your shares are held (if applicable).

