Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Hires Gabriel Barbosa as Scientific Projects and Regulatory Developing Analyst

New Frontier Data's most recent report estimates that the Brazilian medical cannabis market could grow to $2.4 billion annually within the next three years if cannabidiol (CBD) products continue to be approved for additional uses.

Barbosa has experience in bioprospecting, pharmacology of natural products and applied microbiology. He became interested in cannabinoid medicine because of its high applicability and versatility to a wide range of pathologies, as well the biotechnological potential of the cannabis plant in the pharmaceutical industry, textiles, construction, food, and cosmetics.

"Gabriel has showcased his dedication to our Company, and we are very excited to see him come onboard with us in a larger capacity," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "His many years of expertise in the biotechnology field will help the Company advance our product offerings and learn more about the many ways that CBD can benefit Brazilian citizens."

His entry comes at a very opportune moment as regulatory standards for CBD are experiencing a positive shift in Brazil. In his role, Barbosa aims to help educate Brazilian citizens on cannabinoid medicine and make it more affordable and accessible. Over the past several months, Barbosa has been an integral part of the Company's series of doctors' courses on CBD at the Company's headquarters in São Paulo.

"It is an honor to join this hardworking team and help move the cannabis industry forward in Brazil," said HempMeds® Brasil Scientific Projects and Regulatory Developing Analyst Gabriel Barbosa. "It's been an amazing experience working with the Company earlier this year to help medical doctors in Brazil become more educated on cannabinoid medicine and learn how to incorporate it into their practices."

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit https://hempmedsbr.com/.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil works on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

