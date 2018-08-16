Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces European Tour

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® will host a European tour during the month of August. This tour will host events in six cities to provide Kannaway® brand ambassadors with the chance to network with top Kannaway® Europe leaders, the company's global executive team and fellow business owners.

"We are excited to broaden our reach and impact throughout Europe with these events," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "It is an excellent opportunity for our brand ambassadors, new and old alike, to network with their fellow brand ambassadors, learn about new and upcoming products and build a successful Kannaway business."

Attendees will hear from executive team members, including Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder and International Vice President Alex Grapov, along with brand ambassadors such as Vice Presidential Director Tibor O'dor and Crown Ambassador Juraj Mojzis.

"During the tour, we will celebrate what has been an incredible launch of our European business and will continue laying the foundation for our European Grand Opening later this fall," said Kannaway® International Vice President Alex Grapov.

The Kannaway® European tour will include events in Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; Wroclaw, Poland; Bratislava, Slovakia; Linz, Austria and Regensburg, Germany. More details on event dates and locations will be available on the Kannaway® website.

Kannaway® is the first direct selling company to offer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to the entire European market, where the market for organic foods is valued at €29.8 billion. Direct selling companies have been extremely successful in Europe, generating more than $35 billion in retail sales in 2015, according to The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA).

Information on Kannaway® in Europe or on how to become a European Kannaway® Brand Ambassador can be found at Kannaway.com/EU.

About Kannaway®



Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.



We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE



Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard



Chief Executive Officer



CMW Media



P. 858-264-6600



andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com



www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

