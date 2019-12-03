Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Receives Two 2019 Best in Biz Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® received a Bronze Best in Biz Award for Most Innovative Product of the Year – Consumer for its high-quality hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. Also, Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder received a Bronze Award for Executive of the Year – Small Companies.

Since 2011, the Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world, from The Associated Press to The Wall Street Journal. Entrants have spanned many categories and industries from local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the ninth annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

"I am honored to be recognized by the prestigious Best in Biz Awards as part of Kannaway's continued growth and success," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We're very proud to be able to offer high-quality hemp-derived products to consumers throughout the U.S. and internationally and hope that these awards will help us raise awareness to the hard work we are doing to control the consistency and safety of our products."

Kannaway®, the first direct-selling company to bring hemp-based CBD products to market in the U.S. and Europe, received this award for Most Innovative Product – Consumer because of its commitment to creating products that consumers can trust. Each product is Triple Lab Tested™ to ensure that they are safe from contaminants and are accurately labeled. Also, Kannaway® was one of the first companies to receive a Certification Seal for its products by top industry group U.S. Hemp Authority.

Schroeder, the only winner of the Executive of the Year award in the Small Business category, is one of 40 leaders recognized by the 2019 Best in Biz Awards. The award credits his efforts in growing Kannaway®'s revenue in 2018 nearly 200% over 2017 revenue, spearheading new European operations and expanding the Company's product offerings. Since joining Kannaway®, Schroeder has grown the Company's revenue more than 60 times.

"These awards help consumers distinguish who the serious and trustworthy businesses and business leaders are," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We are optimistic that being listed among some of the largest, most recognized companies will help us gain consumer confidence and help us make hemp-derived products accessible worldwide."

For a full list of 2019 Best in Biz Awards or to learn more about the award criteria, please visit https://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners/.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

