Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Sports Team Welcomes NBA Veteran Earl Monroe

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that it has welcomed Earl Monroe, former NBA player for the Baltimore Bullets and the New York Knicks, to its subsidiary Kannaway® 's Sports Team to help spread awareness on the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) for athletes, former athletes and those who are just looking to lead a healthy, active lifestyle.

"What an honor that Earl Monroe is using our Premium Full Spectrum CBD and topical salve products. A true legend in his own right, we could not be more proud and are very happy that our products have made a positive difference for Earl," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Our Kannaway Sports Team helps us inform consumers and make them feel more confident to incorporate CBD into their daily lives."

Monroe played 13 seasons in the NBA, four years with the Baltimore Bullets and nine years with the New York Knicks. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990. In addition, Monroe has received many community honors including the Most Outstanding Model for American Youth Award, Harlem Professionals Inspirational Award, YMCA Citizenship Award and Big Apple Sportsman of the Year Award. He also won a Peabody Award for producing the documentary "Black Magic" as well as the 20-hour documentary film series "Basketball, A Love Story" for ESPN.

Kannaway® was the first direct sales company to offer phyto-cannabinoid botanical products to consumers. A family oriented company, Kannaway® encourages its brand ambassadors to create their own successful distribution businesses that will positively benefit to the wellbeing of the people around them. Recently, Kannaway® was the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Medium Company of the Year - Health Products & Services category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

"I've been using Kannaway's products for about a year now and I can notice that I feel overall less achy and better than before I started taking CBD products," said Monroe. "If people are afraid of taking CBD I'd tell them to just start off slow and see what works for them."

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

