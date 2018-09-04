Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Phyto Animal Health to Host Q&A at Carlsbad Pet & Feed's 2nd Anniversary Celebration

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that its subsidiary Phyto Animal Health will be hosting a Q&A at the Carlsbad Pet & Feed 2nd Anniversary Celebration in Carlsbad, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. -- 2 p.m.

During the event, attendees will get the chance to ask questions and hear from Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) for pets. Phyto Animal Health will also be offering a buy one, get one free discount on its Bacon Apple Donuts treats at the event and visitors will have the opportunity to meet Ian and his dog Dante.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to speak at this event and educate people on the many benefits of CBD for animals," said Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn. "We also hope to network with local consumers to spread awareness about our eco-conscious, veterinarian-recommended product line."

Phyto Animal Health offers several lines of CBD hemp oil supplements including tinctures, treats and concentrates for cats, dogs and horses. CBD hemp oil has been researched by top veterinarians for cardiovascular, pain management, orthopedic and mental health in animals.

"We are thrilled Phyto Animal Health is able to host a Q&A at our exciting milestone event," said Carlsbad Pet & Feed owner Karen Moore. "We have a similar vision to improve the wellbeing of animals and I hope this event will empower consumers and veterinarians to consider trying CBD products after becoming more educated about their potential benefits."

About Phyto Animal Health



As a company that cares about the health and wellbeing of all animals, Phyto Animal Health also cares about the earth. Using the least amount of water and other resources to create its products, the Company aims to leave the smallest footprint possible while helping provide cats, dogs and horses with the nutritional support they need to have outstanding mental and physical health.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.



We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:



Public Relations Contact:



Andrew Hard



Chief Executive Officer CMW Media



P. 858-264-6600



andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com



www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

