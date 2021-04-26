Medical Marijuana Market to grow by $ 27.72 bn during 2021-2025, Aphria Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Apr 26, 2021, 18:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has monitored the medical marijuana market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner USD 27.72 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. This food, beverage & tobacco industry report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the medical marijuana market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increasing number of awareness campaigns is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 19% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 27.72 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The plans to increase production and availability of medical marijuana by governments is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the North American market?
The North America region will contribute to 46% of the market share.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
- Botanical Extracts Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The botanical extracts market has the potential to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%. Get FREE sample report in minutes
- Tree Nuts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The tree nuts market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.16 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%. Get FREE sample report in minutes
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Get Free sample report in MINUTES
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. are some of the major market participants. The plans to increase the production and availability of medical marijuana by governments will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this medical marijuana market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Medical Marijuana Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Medical Marijuana Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Chronic Pain
- Nausea
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: Get Free sample report in MINUTES
Medical Marijuana Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical marijuana market report covers the following areas:
- Medical Marijuana Market Size
- Medical Marijuana Market Trends
- Medical Marijuana Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Get Free sample report in MINUTES
Medical Marijuana Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medical marijuana market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medical marijuana market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medical marijuana market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical marijuana market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Cannabis Sativa Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- DEMECAN Holding GmbH
- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Tilray Inc.
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Download PDF :Get Free sample report in MINUTES
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article