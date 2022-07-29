Medical marvel: Doctors from Manipal Hospital successfully conduct rare multiple organ transplant

NEW DELHI, July 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind feat, Manipal Hospitals set a new record in Rajasthan's medical history when the doctors performed liver and kidney transplants at the same time on a 35-year-old man suffering from liver cirrhosis. On further diagnosis, it was found that the patient also had a kidney dysfunction and required immediate medical intervention. He was admitted on the same day. As his condition was deteriorating, doctors at Manipal Hospitals decided to go ahead with two organ transplants at the same time. This was a rare case of living donor where the patient's wife and sister-in-law donated the kidney and liver.

Talking about the case, Dr. Jitendra Goswami, Consultant – Nephrology, Manipal Hospital said, "The treatment could have been successful only by doing both transplants together because by transplanting one organ, the chances of failure of the other organ were high and could have been dangerous for the patient. Despite being a challenging case, the operating team did a successful multiple-organ transplant after fifteen long hours of surgery. The patient started responding well from the second day itself."

Adding to this, Dr. Shailendra Lalwani, HOD Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery at Manipal Hospital said, "When the patient came to the hospital, he was already suffering from liver cirrhosis disease due to which his liver was damaged. Other than a transplant, there was no way left to save his life. His sister-in-law gave him a liver, which made a liver transplant possible for the patient. Both the donors and the patient have been discharged from the hospital. They are recovering well, and their conditions are completely healthy."

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is India's second-largest multi-specialty healthcare provider treating over 4 million patients annually. With its recent acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India, the integrated organization today has an enhanced pan-India footprint with 28 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,000+ beds with a talented pool of 4,000+ doctors and 10,000+ employees. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.

