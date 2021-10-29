Medical Microneedles Market, 2026 - Microneedles will be a Factor in Continuous and Ambulatory Patient Monitors and Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Oct 29, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Markets for Medical Microneedles to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advances in materials processing - technologies that include micromachining, nanoprocessing and structured film forming - are creating new devices and new opportunities for minimally invasive medicine.
The processing techniques incorporate one or more technologies that enable the precise machining, extrusion, casting, and/or forming of from one to an array or grid of microneedles.
Microneedle technology has the potential to address the growing trend toward minimally invasive medicine by allowing the precise delivery of therapeutic agents to prescribed locations below the skin. Microneedles will also be a factor in continuous and ambulatory patient monitors and point-of-care diagnostics.
What You Will Learn
- What are the recent developments in the area of medical microneedles? What medical applications and markets do they address?
- How has technology evolved to advance the addressable market for medical microneedles?
- What are the major factors driving development activity and investment in the medical microneedle segment?
- What are the emerging therapeutic and diagnostic applications that are expected to drive growth in medical microneedle markets?
- What is the size of the market today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market share be in 2026?
- How important are drug developer-device manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Medical Microneedles - The Current Landscape
- Microneedle Demand Drivers
- Population Demographics
- Chronic Conditions & Dosing Frequency
- Patient Self-care
- Managed Care Initiatives
- Microneedle Technology Overview
- Microneedle Arrays & Array Geometries
- Material Selection
- Fabrication Methods
- Microforming
- Micromachining
- Structured Films
- Emerging Fabrication Methods
- Additive Manufacturing
- InkJet Printing
- 3D Printing
- Electrospun Arrays
- Electrodeposition
- Magnetization-induced Self-assembly
- Array Architectures
- Stereolithography
- Fused Deposition Modelling
- Digital Light Processing
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Selective Laser Melting
- Inkjet Printing
- Microneedle Form Factors
- Solid Microneedles
- Coated Microneedles
- Hollow Microneedles
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Ion Etching
- C-MEMS
- Electrolyte Sensing
- Dissolving Microneedles
- Hydrogels
- Stretched Needles
- Sustained Release Microneedles
- Silk Microneedles
- Syringe-mounted Microneedles
- Soluvia
- Specialty Microneedles
- Phase Transition
- Microprocessor-based Devices
- Composite Microneedles
- Light-responsive Microneedles
- Flexible Arrays
- Microneedles & Microfluidics
- Wearable Microneedles
- Microneedle Development Initiatives
- Government Initiatives
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- Academic Programs
- Markets and Opportunities
- Genetic/DNA/Nucleotide Therapeutics
- Microneedle Drug Delivery
- Intradermal
- Microporation
- Transdermal
- nRNA
- Dermatology
- Imunotherapeutics
- HIV
- Metabolic
- Diabetes
- Neurology
- Migraine
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Reproductive Health
- Vaccines
- Prophylactic Vaccines
- Vaccine Dose Sparing
- MARKET DATA
- Market Participant Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- BioSerenTach
- Becton Dickinson
- Corium
- Debiotech
- Fujifilm
- Kindeva
- LTS Lohmann
- Micron Biomedical
- MyLife Technologies B.V.
- Nanopass
- Nemaura
- QuadMedicine
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Vaxess Technologies. Verndari
- Zosano
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtyzob
