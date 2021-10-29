Medical Microneedles Market, 2026 - Microneedles will be a Factor in Continuous and Ambulatory Patient Monitors and Point-of-Care Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Markets for Medical Microneedles to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advances in materials processing - technologies that include micromachining, nanoprocessing and structured film forming - are creating new devices and new opportunities for minimally invasive medicine.

The processing techniques incorporate one or more technologies that enable the precise machining, extrusion, casting, and/or forming of from one to an array or grid of microneedles.

Microneedle technology has the potential to address the growing trend toward minimally invasive medicine by allowing the precise delivery of therapeutic agents to prescribed locations below the skin. Microneedles will also be a factor in continuous and ambulatory patient monitors and point-of-care diagnostics.



What You Will Learn

What are the recent developments in the area of medical microneedles? What medical applications and markets do they address?

How has technology evolved to advance the addressable market for medical microneedles?

What are the major factors driving development activity and investment in the medical microneedle segment?

What are the emerging therapeutic and diagnostic applications that are expected to drive growth in medical microneedle markets?

What is the size of the market today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market share be in 2026?

How important are drug developer-device manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Medical Microneedles - The Current Landscape

Microneedle Demand Drivers

Population Demographics

Chronic Conditions & Dosing Frequency

Patient Self-care

Managed Care Initiatives

Microneedle Technology Overview

Microneedle Arrays & Array Geometries

Material Selection

Fabrication Methods

Microforming

Micromachining

Structured Films

Emerging Fabrication Methods

Additive Manufacturing

InkJet Printing

3D Printing

Electrospun Arrays

Electrodeposition

Magnetization-induced Self-assembly

Array Architectures

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Digital Light Processing

Selective Laser Sintering

Selective Laser Melting

Inkjet Printing

Microneedle Form Factors

Solid Microneedles

Coated Microneedles

Hollow Microneedles

Carbon Nanotubes

Ion Etching

C-MEMS

Electrolyte Sensing

Dissolving Microneedles

Hydrogels

Stretched Needles

Sustained Release Microneedles

Silk Microneedles

Syringe-mounted Microneedles

Soluvia

Specialty Microneedles

Phase Transition

Microprocessor-based Devices

Composite Microneedles

Light-responsive Microneedles

Flexible Arrays

Microneedles & Microfluidics

Wearable Microneedles

Microneedle Development Initiatives

Government Initiatives

Europe

Japan

North America

Academic Programs

Markets and Opportunities

Genetic/DNA/Nucleotide Therapeutics

Microneedle Drug Delivery

Intradermal

Microporation

Transdermal

nRNA

Dermatology

Imunotherapeutics

HIV

Metabolic

Diabetes

Neurology

Migraine

Alzheimer's Disease

Reproductive Health

Vaccines

Prophylactic Vaccines

Vaccine Dose Sparing

MARKET DATA

Market Participant Profiles

Companies Mentioned

BioSerenTach

Becton Dickinson

Corium

Debiotech

Fujifilm

Kindeva

LTS Lohmann

Micron Biomedical

MyLife Technologies B.V.

Nanopass

Nemaura

QuadMedicine

Sorrento Therapeutics

Vaxess Technologies. Verndari

Zosano

