Medical Moguls Presents 4th Annual 'Momentum in Medicine Conference' - Virtual Conference Teaches Professionals How to Leverage Their Experience and Monetize Medical Degrees Beyond the Hospital Setting

ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Moguls recently announced its 4th annual Momentum in Medicine Conference (#MIMC20 – https://momentuminmedicine.com/) scheduled from Thursday, April 23, through Sunday, April 26. Due to current widespread stay-at-home orders, the entire conference will be virtual this year, with doctors and professional presenters working through digitized seminars for the convenience and safety of the attendees. Based upon the visionary goals of Medical Moguls founder, Dr. Draion Burch D.O. ("Dr. Drai"), #MIMC20 is the first teaching conference that offers doctors a concrete way to leverage their medical degrees, gaining the freedom to transition from medical to mogul status.

Momentum in Medicine Dr. Drai

"Our annual business of medicine conference is the biggest yet, selling out with over 150 attendees from the medical profession. And this year we are going virtual," said Dr. Drai, Producer of #MIMC20. "I'm passionate about being a doctor. I adore my patients, however I am also very dedicated to helping doctors find their purpose and create more profit, while having the freedom that they truly deserve. Doctors are more than just medicine."

The #MIMC20 conference proudly asserts that it offers more knowledge about the business of medicine in one weekend than medical professionals gain from a whole year in medical school. Each conference concludes with a Continuing Medical Education lectures series that awards attendees six full credits; while some other features, presenters, and scheduled events for this year's conference include:

Speakers: Dr Drai, America's OB-GYN and Chief Medical Mogul; Carol Penn , D.O., Master Meditation and Movement Coach; Andrea Hence-Evans, Esq. ; Lamar Tyler , Online Branding, Digital Marketing Consultant and Social Media Expert; Tieshena Davis, Award-winning publishing executive; Jai Stone , Master Brand Coach; Nadia Policard, Esq. ; Alice Benjamin , R.N./ M.S.N./ A.C.N.S.; Darin Adams , InfusionSoft Small Business Success Coach; Bonnie Mason , M.D./ M.B.A.; Harvey Maclin , M.B.A.; Stephanie Freeman , M.D./ M.B.A.; Tanya Nebo, Esq.; Solomon Brown ; Nikki Woods ; Tracee Short , M.D.; Zakiya Antoine , D.O.; Martez Prince , PharmD; and Dawn Brown , M.D.

#MIMC20 is the only conference that currently teaches doctors how to transform their medical degrees and knowledge into a sustained financial asset that boosts both their careers and their contributions to the industry. The annual conference is based on the pioneering work of Dr. Drai, known for his big personality and business expertise. Dr. Drai has published multiple best-selling books, award winning blogs, popular digital products, and online training programs like the titular "Medical Mogul Academy."

About the Medical Moguls Academy

The Medical Moguls Academy is the first "do-it-with-you" online coaching program created exclusively for doctors. A 12-month, all-access pass allows doctors to discover how other medical professionals have built 7-figure empires utilizing their current medical degrees and knowledge they already possess. The three-day #MIMC20 conference features a variety of established experts who have flourishing careers and also serve has professors at the Medical Moguls Academy. Through a wide spectrum of streamlined talks and lectures, the experts help attendees learn how to build profitable businesses based on individual career goals. Attendees learn about speaking for profit, writing bestselling books, building seven-figure brands, mogul marketing and other skills.

Tickets are limited, with Early Bird Admission access having already sold out. VIP packages and General Admission tickets are still available. To learn more or register for this year's conference, visit: www.MomentumInMedicine.com; or email [email protected].

For further information on Dr. Drai and Medical Moguls, please visit: www.MedicalMoguls.com.

