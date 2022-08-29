Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market to Reach Value of US$ 20 Bn by 2028, Notes Report by TMR

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during 2020-2028

Increasing use of next-gen wound dressing technologies across the healthcare industry globally is driving the market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical nonwoven disposables market projections suggest that the global market is prognosticated to develop at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2028, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, TMR's medical nonwoven disposables market outlook states that the market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 20 Bn by the end of forecast period.

The medical nonwoven disposables market size is anticipated to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period owing to many factors, about which the TMR report offers in-depth knowledge. This study provides exhaustive assessment of major factors influencing the growth including the drivers, growth restraints, challenges, opportunities, and demand analysis of medical nonwoven disposables market. It also sheds light on the recent developments and emerging trends of the medical nonwoven disposables market.

Companies in the medical nonwoven disposables market are increasing efforts to develop next-gen products such as flushable wipes. Hence, they are seen investing heavily in R&Ds. Moreover, several enterprises are focusing on the development of products manufactured using low-price materials, note analysts of a TMR study on the medical nonwoven disposables market. This aside, many companies in the market for medical nonwoven disposables are developing sustainable solutions as per the current needs of the market. In addition, players in the medical nonwoven disposables market are using the strategies of collaborations and partnerships in order to stay ahead of the competition.

The medical nonwoven disposables market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to expand at notable pace in the near future. This market growth is ascribed to many factors including the presence of a sturdy healthcare infrastructure, increase in the adoption of advanced single-use solutions, and rise in the healthcare spending in the region.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Key Findings

Organizations in the healthcare industry across the globe are taking initiatives in order to reduce the number of healthcare-associated incidents (HAIs). Hence, they are providing antiseptic agents using medical nonwoven disposable products. Such initiatives are fueling the demand growth in the global medical nonwoven disposables market, note market researchers at TMR.

The demand for needlepunch, dispersible, and spunlace-based pre-moistened personal cleansing cloths is being increasing from the healthcare sector in the recent years owing to the ability of these cloths to provide high levels of hygiene. Moreover, the popularity of these products is being increasing lately as a standardized method in order to deliver advanced skin care and improve the quality of life of a patient. Hence, players operating in the global medical nonwoven disposables market are seen strengthening their production abilities in these products in order to cater to the rising market demand.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the technological advancements in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the sales growth in the medical nonwoven disposables market

Rise in the adoption of advanced wound dressing techniques across many developed and developing nations is propelling the market

Increase in initiatives by governments for the production of nonwoven medical fabric is creating notable prospects for players

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

Mölnlycke Health Care

Medtronic plc

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Domtar Corporation

Essity AB

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Segmentation

Product

Surgical Products

Drapes

Gowns

Caps

Masks

Others

Wound Dressings

Bandages

Tapes

Post-operative Wound Dressings

Operative Wound Dressings

Dressing Pads

Incontinence Products

Under Pads

Diapers

Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acetate

Rayon

Polyamides & Polyesters

Acrylic

Others

End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Consumer & Home Healthcare

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

