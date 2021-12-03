Medical Packaging Films Market to Register USD 2.02 bn Growth | Technavio

Top 3 Medical Packaging Films Market Players

3M Co. - The company offers medical packaging films that come with a laminate of tan pigmented polyethylene and aluminum vapor coated polyester, which provides a highly occlusive barrier, under the brand name of 3M .

The company offers medical packaging films that come with a laminate of tan pigmented polyethylene and aluminum vapor coated polyester, which provides a highly occlusive barrier, under the brand name of . Amcor Plc - The company offers medical packaging films that lower the risk of transit damage and formulations available for irradiation sterilization under the brand name Amcor.

The company offers medical packaging films that lower the risk of transit damage and formulations available for irradiation sterilization under the brand name Amcor. Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers medical packaging films that are engineered for a wide range of medical products to improve the efficiency and reliability of processing under the brand name Optym.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Medical Packaging Films Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Thermoformable Film



High Barrier Film

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

By type, the thermoformable film segment will account for significant market share growth during the forecast. The increased demand for medical and pharmaceutical items is a primary growth driver for the segment. Features such as high mechanical strength and moisture barrier features make thermoformable films ideal for packing sterile medical products, including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with Japan and China being the key countries. The increasing consumption of drugs in APAC will drive the medical packaging films market growth in the region.

Drivers and Challenges

The medical packaging films market is driven by increased worldwide consumption of drugs, increased use of disposable medical products, and rise in global pharmaceutical sales. However, factors such as risk of counterfeiting in medical packaging may hamper the market growth.

View Our Sample Report for more information about the various trends, challenges, and drivers impacting the market

Corresponding Reports:

Healthcare and Laboratory Labels Market: The healthcare and laboratory labels market has been segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical devices, laboratory, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Sample Report Now

The healthcare and laboratory labels market has been segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical devices, laboratory, and others) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market: The laboratory consumables primary packaging market has been segmented by product (tubes, petri dishes, beakers, flasks, and other products) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Fetch Sample Report

Medical Packaging Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glenroy Inc., PolyCine GmbH, RENOLIT SE, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd., and Wipak Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

