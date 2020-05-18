Medical Plastics: Markets, Technologies, Players, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 - Polycarbonate-based Medical Plastic is Creating Significant Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Medical Plastic Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the medical plastic market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global medical plastic technology by material technology, application, and region.



The technologies in medical plastic market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional to advanced polymers. The rising wave of new technologies, such as polycarbonate based medical plastic is creating significant potential in disposables, catheters, and surgical instrument applications, due to consistent properties for reliable performance, clarity and UV transparency, and better heat resistance.



In medical plastic market, various technologies such as polyvinylchloride, polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyester, polycarbonate, polyurethane, and acrylics based medical plastic technologies are used in the disposables, catheters, surgical instruments, medical bags, implants, and drug delivery system applications. Increasing usage of sterilized and disposable devices and need for longer shelf-life of medical devices are creating new opportunities for various medical plastic technologies.



Some of the medical plastic companies profiled in this report include GW Plastics, Baxter International, Cyro Industries, Becton and Dickinson, DOW Chemical, ExxonMobil Corporation, DuPont, Freudenberg Medical, Medplast, and Rochling Group.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the medical plastic market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in medical plastic market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in medical plastic market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in medical plastic technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this medical plastic market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this medical plastic technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Medical Plastic Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Medical Plastic Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Polyvinylchloride

4.2.2. Polyethylene

4.2.3. Polypropylene

4.2.4. Polystyrene

4.2.5. Polyester

4.2.6. Polycarbonate

4.2.7. Polyurethane

4.2.8. Acrylics

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Disposables

4.3.2. Catheters

4.3.3. Surgical Instruments

4.3.4. Medical Bags

4.3.5. Implants

4.3.6. Acrylics

4.3.7. Drug Delivery System



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Medical Plastic Market by Region

5.2. North American Medical Plastic Market

5.3. European Medical Plastic Market

5.4. APAC Medical Plastic Market

5.5. RoW Medical Plastic Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in Medical Plastic Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Medical Plastic Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Medical Plastic Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Medical Plastic Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Medical Plastic Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Medical Plastic Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Medical Plastic Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. GW Plastics

9.2. Baxter International

9.3. Cyro Industries

9.4. Becton and Dickinson

9.5. DOW Chemical

9.6. ExxonMobil Corporation

9.7. DuPont

9.8. Freudenberg Medical

9.9. Medplast

9.10. Rochling Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o9tdm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

