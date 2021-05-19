Medical Plastics' Remarkable Features Key to Hasten Growth of the Global Medical Plastics Market

"Unlike traditional materials, plastics are highly flexible and can be easily molded into endless products and complex shapes while maintaining the structural integrity of the end products. Due to this, the penetration of plastic-based medical components in the healthcare industry is on the rise," said Sayantan Sengupta, Chemicals, Materials and Foods Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With an increasing push toward miniaturization, the healthcare industry is expected to witness increasing utilization of plastic-based micro-components for minimally invasive surgeries, robotic surgery devices, electro-medical devices, short-term implants, pump friction bearings, portable diagnostic machines, and home monitoring devices."

Sengupta added: "Both by value and volume, commodity thermoplastics, including polyolefins, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate, and polystyrene will have the highest share in the global medical plastics market over the forecast period. Further, to address the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions and reduce the dependency on Chinese imports, countries located in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America will focus on expanding domestic production capabilities for medical devices, equipment, instruments, and other medical supplies. The mature markets of North America and Europe focus on acquiring sustainable value-added medical plastics while providing improved performance across diverse domains."

To retain their position in the supply chain and ensure a smooth product supply, medical plastic manufacturers need to focus on the following for growth:

Continuous demand for cost-effective medical plastics in developing economies : Strengthening ties with regional and local distributors is expected to cater to the demand from end-user tiers and sectors (both formal and informal) to reap benefits in the long run.

: Strengthening ties with regional and local distributors is expected to cater to the demand from end-user tiers and sectors (both formal and informal) to reap benefits in the long run. Inorganic growth strategies and value-driven pricing approach for both developed and developing economies : Acquisition of regional and local participants will strengthen their market position and ensure the development of operational synergies.

: Acquisition of regional and local participants will strengthen their market position and ensure the development of operational synergies. Investment in high-quality medical plastics for the developed world: Manufacturers should cater to regulated grades of commodity thermoplastics due to the increasing stringency of regulations worldwide and a rising focus on infection control in the healthcare industry.

Transformative Mega Trends Power the Global Medical Plastics Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials and Foods research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Transformative Mega Trends Power the Global Medical Plastics Market

MFEB

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

P: +1 210 2472481

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

