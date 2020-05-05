Medical Pressure Sensors Market Size to Boost Owing to Increasing Adoption of Advanced Healthcare Equipment by 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical pressure sensors market is expected to have a significant market share in the following years. The medical pressure sensors is combined with communications technology and microcontrollers capable of creating new devices that results in strengthening patient care and reduce healthcare costs. At present, several diagnostic and therapeutic devices include pressure sensors driven by piezoresistive semiconductor technology. Basically, for medical applications, sensors are used to determine differential pressure. Various parameters can be calculated from pressure measurements comprising the transfer of total fluid volume and flow rate. Moreover, amongst the various medical applications pressure sensing systems are well-suited for respiratory devices, patient monitoring, and drug-delivery systems. Additionally, with the current exposure to technological developments, wireless systems are likely to cater to medical need and extend product's capabilities.

Medical pressure sensors market is driven by the growing demand for disposable medical pressure sensors owing to technological developments such as ultrasonic imaging systems and preclinical drug research. Predominantly, the market is gaining a huge momentum that offers lucrative growth opportunities for market growth. Growing adoption of advanced healthcare equipment is anticipated to catalyse the market growth in the forthcoming years. On contrary, the market growth can be confined due to high operational costs and dearth of technical competence for maintenance activities.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as MEMS based medical pressure sensor and pressure transducers for medical. MEMS medical pressure sensors are the leading segments owing to increase in preference for therapeutic procedures.

Based on application, the medical pressure sensors market has been segmented as respiratory devices, patient monitor devices, surgical instruments and diagnostics equipment. Patient monitor devices are likely to have a significant share owing to the rise in preference for monitoring activities.

Based on region, the market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to have a leading market share in the global scenario attributing to the rise in demand for medical monitoring equipment and ongoing technological developments followed by rise in investments. In addition, the regional market growth is strongly influenced by addition of new healthcare facilities. North America is the second leading market for medical devices and is driven by latest technological developments. Technological availability of embedding semiconductors into medical equipment is expected to trigger the market demand.

Some of the key players for medical pressure sensors market are Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Argon, NXP + Freescale, First Sensor AG, Infineon, Smiths Medical, Edwards Lifesciences, Merit Medical Systems, and Biosensor International. Major players are adopting growth strategies such as collaboration and strategic alliances to support business expansion and enhance market position.

