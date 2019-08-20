Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Medical Publishing Market: About this market



This medical publishing market analysis considers sales from journals, print-books, and e-books. Our analysis also considers the sales of medical publishing in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the journals segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advertising of pharmaceutical products and services through medical journals will play a significant role in the journals segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medical publishing market report looks at factors such as the rise in digital publishing, the growing popularity of social media, and an increase in the number of clinical trials. However, uncertainties in the high subscription cost of electronic and print media, rapid growth of predatory publishers, and decline in print publications may hamper the growth of the medical publishing over the forecast period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807386/?utm_source=PRN





Global Medical Publishing Market: Overview



The rise in digital publishing

The use of digital publishing is increasing when compared to traditional publishing due to benefits such as a reduction in costs, wide audience reach, analysis about the readers, and targeted market strategies. It provides new ways of presenting medical research, such as poster presentation at medical conferences.

The transition toward OA Publishing Model

The trend of open access (OA) publication model online has gained prominence in the healthcare sector as it is an inexpensive business model and provides easy access compared with the subscription-based model. OA is a method of providing unlimited online access to books, articles, and publications free of cost. This model provides information, has advantages such as knowledge enhancement, improving patient care, and accessing information about new developments. These advantages and new developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global medical publishing market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading medical publishing markets that include IBM Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., RELX Group Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Wolters Kluwer NV.

Also, the medical publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807386/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

