Medical Real Estate Developers, Simone Health, Discusses Why Healthcare Systems Should Consider Partnering With Retail Clinics

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With an emerging trend of retail-style healthcare facilities centered around the patient experience, traditional healthcare facilities must accommodate the demands of their clientele met through these retail clinics to stay competitive. However, instead of competing directly with retail clinics, the best way to incorporate them into the traditional healthcare system is partnership, not competition. What retail clinics provide to patients can be satisfied, alongside what larger hospitals and healthcare centers specialize in, all with a focus around the patient experience. Medical real estate developers, Simone Health, discusses below why healthcare systems should consider partnering with retail clinics.

Improved quality of care: The top priority of any modern healthcare facility is providing an exceptional healthcare experience to every patient that walks in their doors. By partnering with retail clinics, healthcare systems can improve the quality of care they're providing, supporting the overall mission of the healthcare industry. Retail clinics are associated with quicker waiting times, fast outpatient services, and low-cost regular tests and procedures. Healthcare facilities can gain a quality care advantage by partnering with a retail clinic that provides quality services at a lower cost paired with a lower time commitment, adhering to the on-demand health needs of modern patients.

The top priority of any modern healthcare facility is providing an exceptional healthcare experience to every patient that walks in their doors. By partnering with retail clinics, healthcare systems can improve the quality of care they're providing, supporting the overall mission of the healthcare industry. Retail clinics are associated with quicker waiting times, fast outpatient services, and low-cost regular tests and procedures. Healthcare facilities can gain a quality care advantage by partnering with a retail clinic that provides quality services at a lower cost paired with a lower time commitment, adhering to the on-demand health needs of modern patients. Ability to expand services: In addition to improved patient care quality, retail clinics may provide certain outpatient services that specialized healthcare centers lack. Partnering with a retail clinic provides a specialized healthcare center with an expanded menu of services, increasing their targeted clientele. While specialized care is definitely needed for many purposes, adding routine and non-invasive procedures to the healthcare menu will boost the likelihood of walk-ins and provide higher exposure to your center's specialized offices.

In addition to improved patient care quality, retail clinics may provide certain outpatient services that specialized healthcare centers lack. Partnering with a retail clinic provides a specialized healthcare center with an expanded menu of services, increasing their targeted clientele. While specialized care is definitely needed for many purposes, adding routine and non-invasive procedures to the healthcare menu will boost the likelihood of walk-ins and provide higher exposure to your center's specialized offices. Greater accessibility to care: One of the greatest advantages of retail clinics is their accessibility. They can be built on any corner of any street and provide access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare options. This increased accessibility provides an expanded patient reach, benefitting your healthcare center, as well as the patients who gain access to a close, highly-accessible healthcare provider.

Retail clinics are out in the medical world providing high-quality healthcare to patients who are demanding it. Don't let your healthcare center fall behind the modern healthcare trends by partnering with a retail health clinic today.

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Healthcare Developers is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased. Visit www.simdev.com

SOURCE Simone Health Development Companies

Related Links

http://www.simonehealth.com/

