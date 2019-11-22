BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking is an often overlooked, but highly critical component of the healthcare experience. Frankly, it can be a constant headache for patients and developers alike. Parking lot design is not often the top priority of facility designers, but it's a key piece of the patient experience. Having too much or too little parking can have a negative effect on the patient and healthcare worker experience, so designing smart parking spaces is important. Highly experienced medical real estate developers, Simone Health, lists 4 ways to provide a high-quality parking experience for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Increase Available Technology: With a variety of new breakout technologies to incorporate into your parking lot design, don't hesitate to find out more about how they can improve the overall parking experience for every car entering your facility. With an increasing amount of electric cars on the road, car chargers can be a great addition to a few designated parking spots. An automated parking system keeping track of spaces is another useful technology, especially in a busy medical center parking lot. Signage indicating which parts of the parking lot has the most free spaces can save patients and employees a lot of time from crawling through lanes at a snail's pace.

Improve Design & Improve Efficiency: While parking lot design seems generally straightforward, there are a lot of pieces to consider, such as easy access, clear signage, compliance with local and federal regulations, and pedestrian safety, on top of wanting an appealing look for facility visitors. Improving the design of your parking lot, in partnership with improving the efficiency, is your medical facility's best course of action. This can involve open parking spot indicators, open design pedestrian space for a pleasant walk to the main building, and thorough signage across every parking lot area to ensure a positive parking experience.

Prioritize Patient Parking Experience: Given the challenges to mobility and the general poor health of some patients, having allocated parking closest access to the doorways is critical. Employees and staff members should be allotted spots farther away to make way for an improved patient parking experience for patients. There should be specialized spots for expecting mothers and disabled veterans, alongside the legally-required handicap spaces. Ensure there's accurate wayfinding methods, like the aforementioned signage, as well as walking guides to the right areas of the medical building for pedestrians.

Promote Alternative Transportation Options: Increasing environmental concerns are causing a rise in alternative forms of transportation, and your medical facility's parking spaces should invite these greener options under its roof. Accommodations like bike racks, electric car chargers, carpooling parking spaces, walkable sidewalks, and bike lanes all encourage alternative forms of transportation for patients and employees alike, while saving the environment in small, but significant, ways.

There are many aspects of parking design to consider when building a great parking lot. Using some of the suggestions above, your next medical facility will be able to park smart, ensuring there's room for aesthetics and safety alike.

