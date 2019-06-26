Medical Real Estate Developers, Simone Healthcare Development, Discusses Four of Their Healthcare Construction Projects

BRONX, N.Y., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With new and exciting development projects happening in healthcare every year, we're always inclined to share those that we're most excited about. That being said, medical real estate developers, Simone Healthcare Development, wants to share and discuss four of their most exciting healthcare construction projects throughout Westchester and New York City. Check them out below.

Montefiore Medical Park : Located on Montefiore's Einstein campus, Simone and its partners developed the Montefiore Medical Park at 1695 Eastchester Road in the Bronx . The stunning glass facade and modern architecture are just the first impressions of this beautifully designed, state-of-the-art building. Inside its walls, Montefiore Medical Park houses both clinical departments and physician private practices, alongside support services for the nearby Weiler Division of Montefiore Medical Center.

: Ideally located less than a half-mile from five major hospitals, Hutchinson Metro Center, housing over 30 healthcare tenants, has evolved the region's medical practice hub. Major tenants include Montefiore Medical Center's Orthopaedic Specialties Department, Calvary Hospital, ENT & Allergy Associates, CenterLight Healthcare, and University Diagnostic Medical. Alongside Hutchinson Medical Center is the new Montefiore Ambulatory Care Center. Located adjacent to 1250 Waters Place, this 11-story, 280,000 square-foot tower introduces a revolutionary healthcare concept, being the first "bedless" hospital in the nation. This center provides a diverse menu of outpatient medical services to patrons, such as primary and specialty care, diagnostic imaging, and surgery. Purchase Professional Park: Situated on Westchester's "Medical Mile" along I-287 in Purchase, Purchase Professional Park is a marriage between first-class medical and office space. Purchase Professional Park provides patrons with exceptional amenities and is one of the most highly convenient office locations in the region. Four buildings span across the park-like campus, 3000, 3010, 3020 and 3030 Westchester Avenue, providing 220,000 square feet of high-quality medical and office space. Westmed Medical Group, a large multi-specialty group medical practice, fully leases the state-of-the-art 3030 Westchester Avenue building as their headquarters. This multi-use property houses the latest in corporate-quality amenities and services, including an on-site café, landscaped courtyard, and fitness center. The park is equipped with 24/7 building access and high-tech camera security, alongside on-site owner management and complimentary parking. To further enhance the property, Simone Healthcare Development is planning on adding a 2-story parking garage to help building accessibility, accommodating patron demands for additional parking on the west side of the park.

Situated on "Medical Mile" along I-287 in Purchase, Purchase Professional Park is a marriage between first-class medical and office space. Purchase Professional Park provides patrons with exceptional amenities and is one of the most highly convenient office locations in the region. Four buildings span across the park-like campus, 3000, 3010, 3020 and 3030 Westchester Avenue, providing 220,000 square feet of high-quality medical and office space. Westmed Medical Group, a large multi-specialty group medical practice, fully leases the state-of-the-art 3030 Westchester Avenue building as their headquarters. This multi-use property houses the latest in corporate-quality amenities and services, including an on-site café, landscaped courtyard, and fitness center. The park is equipped with 24/7 building access and high-tech camera security, alongside on-site owner management and complimentary parking. To further enhance the property, Simone Healthcare Development is planning on adding a 2-story parking garage to help building accessibility, accommodating patron demands for additional parking on the west side of the park. Boyce Thompson Center (in development): Boyce Thompson Center is an innovative mixed-use property featuring 85,000 square feet of office, medical, restaurant and retail space. Acting as a prototype for a consumer-driven retail healthcare model, the mixed-use environment is fully embraced with opportunities for patients to shop and dine between healthcare facilities. St. John's Riverside Hospital occupies a two-level, 15,000 square-foot freestanding building for outpatient care and physician offices, while Westmed Medical Group occupies a 20,000 square-foot addition constructed at the south end of the main building. ColumbiaDoctors, ENT & Allergy Associates, Family Wellness Pharmacy, Juvanni Med Spa, Riverside Dental Health and Westchester Gastroenterology are just a few more or the various healthcare tenants on-campus. The mixed-use center houses high-quality retail and restaurant tenants, including Executive Wine & Spirits, Fortina, Fresh & Co, ISO Japanese restaurant, PLUSHBLOW Salon, Starbucks Coffeehouse, The Taco Project, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, and Ultimate Spectacle.

These four projects are just a handful of the amazing developments that Simone Healthcare Development has taken on, and we're expecting to see many more successful and exciting healthcare facility projects in the future.

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased. Visit www.simdev.com.

SOURCE Simone Healthcare Development

