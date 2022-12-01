Medical Simulation Global Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.68%

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Simulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical simulation market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.68% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medical simulation refers to the virtual duplication of in-situ activities for training, feedback and experiential learning. It is commonly used by physicians, nurses, surgeons and other practitioners under training to learn, practice and assess their skills in a safe environment. Medical simulation uses body manikins, task trainers and virtual reality (VR)-based systems for laparoscopic, gynecological, cardiovascular, arthroscopic, spinal, endovascular, dental and eye simulation. It provides feedback from observers, such as professors, peers, actor-patients and video cameras, and aids in enhancing patient safety, optimizing communications and improving crisis resource management. As a result, it finds extensive applications across hospitals, academic institutes, military organizations, research facilities and ambulatory care centers.



Medical Simulation Market Trends:

Significant growth in the medical industry across the globe is among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of simulation-based learning among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of laparoscopic simulation systems for effective cancer treatment is also contributing to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of augmented reality (AR), robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in interventional simulators, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These simulators are extensively used for training physicians in conducting cholecystectomy, appendectomy, gastric bypass, tubal ligation and hysterectomy. Other factors, including the rising concerns regarding patient safety, along with rapid digitization of the healthcare industry, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global medical simulation market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and services, fidelity and end user.



Breakup by Product and Services:

Model-based Simulation

Surgical Simulation

Ultrasound Simulation

Web-based Simulation

Simulation Training Services

Breakup by Fidelity:

Low Fidelity

Medium Fidelity

High Fidelity

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Institutions and Research Centers

Military Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

