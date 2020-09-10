Medical Society Offers Discount for International Attendees to its Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue leading the way in promoting global education, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) announced today it will offer steep discounts on registration fees for its annual Scientific Congress to individuals from low and low-middle income countries (per the World Bank).

All individuals from these countries will be able to attend the ASRM Scientific Congress for only $55 if they are ASRM members and $99 if they are not, a sharp discount from the normal fee of $750. Registration for Postgraduate courses also will be discounted for members of these countries. To view the 78 countries that qualify, click here .

"It is of great importance to ASRM to improve collaboration with our colleagues from around the globe," stated ASRM President, Dr. Catherine Racowsky. She continued, "We hope this discounted rate will allow even more reproductive health providers and patients to engage with us."

The 2020 Scientific Congress & Expo will deliver several days of plenaries, symposia, panel discussions, oral and poster presentations, exhibits, networking opportunities, and more. The new virtual format provides participants several benefits:

All content will be delivered to participants in the comfort and convenience of their homes or offices, from anywhere in the world.

Symposia, clinical sessions, debates, oral presentations, and many other sessions will provide the opportunity to ask more questions than an in-person session allows.

Researchers will present their posters for much longer than usual, and still interact virtually with those interested in their findings.

New networking opportunities will allow attendees to virtually interact with experts from around the world.

Networking venues will allow participants to virtually meet with peers and colleagues.

Reduced registration fees and no travel or lodging expenses will open the meeting to additional attendees.

Dr. Ricardo Azziz, ASRM CEO, stated, "ASRM is dedicated not only to access to care, but access to education. Similar to the free access to our certification courses we offered earlier this year, it is our hope that this reduced rate to our annual congress will help provide access to all who wish to attend."

To learn more and register for the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress & Expo, visit www.ASRMCongress.org .

ASRM also plans to offer discounted membership to individuals from these same low and low-middle income countries in 2021.

About ASRM

For nearly a century, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has been the global leader in multidisciplinary reproductive medicine research, ethical practice, and education. ASRM impacts reproductive care and science worldwide by creating funding opportunities for advancing reproduction research and discovery, providing evidence-based education and public health information, and advocating for reproductive health care professionals and the patients they serve. With members in over 100 countries, the Society is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional operations in Birmingham, AL. For more information, visit www.asrm.org .

SOURCE American Society for Reproductive Medicine

