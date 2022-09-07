Medical Spa Market Size to be Worth $49.4 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 14.82% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical spa market size is expected to reach USD 49.4 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 14.82%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatment is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the high influence of social media among millennials and the rising demand for dermal fillers are propelling the demand for medical spas. Technological advancements, such as laser systems, have resulted in increased costs of medical spa procedures. For instance, in 2016, the average cost of laser skin resurfacing procedures increased by around 15%. However, rising disposable income levels will drive the demand for novel procedures.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on service, the facial treatment segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive facial procedures. According to ISAPS, 821,890 rhinoplasties, 448,485 facelifts, 369,497 chemical peels, and 270,917 brow lifts were performed in 2019 globally. This is expected to boost the segment growth.

The body shaping & contouring segment is anticipated to register remarkable growth from 2022 to 2030. According to ISAPS, non-surgical fat reduction is the fourth leading non-surgical cosmetic procedure in the world. In 2019, a total of 462,769 non-surgical fat reduction surgeries were performed worldwide. This is likely to favor segment growth.

North America accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. According to International Spa Association (ISPA), in the U.S., an average of around 179 million people visit spas annually. Increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures is driving the market growth in North America .

Read 109-page full market research report for more Insights, "Medical Spa Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal), By Age Group, By Gender, By Service Provider, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Medical Spa Market Growth & Trends

The rapidly rising global population is increasing the demand for aesthetic cosmetic treatments and minimally invasive solutions. Availability of the best anti-aging treatments, relaxing atmosphere, quality services provided by certified professionals, and innovative & cutting-edge technology are leading to an increase in preference for medical spas. The growing popularity and trend of wellness tourism and rising awareness about aesthetic procedures are anticipated to further expand the market in the forecast period.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a revenue loss for cosmetic service providers. Aesthetic procedures are considered elective and non-essential and hence were postponed or canceled during the pandemic. On the other hand, the lockdown encouraged people to use video conferencing facilities, which made them more conscious of their looks. This led people to opt for cosmetic treatments as soon as the medical facilities re-opened, providing considerable growth opportunities for the market.

Medical Spa Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical spa market based on service, age group, gender, service provider and region:

Medical Spa Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Facial Treatment

Body Shaping & Contouring

Hair Removal

Scar Revision

Tattoo Removal

Other Services

Medical Spa Market - Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Adolescent

Adult

Geriatric

Medical Spa Market - Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Male

Female

Medical Spa Market - Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Single Ownership

Group Ownership

Free-standing

Medical Practice Associated Spas

Medical Spa Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Russia



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

Japan



India



Australia



China



South Korea



Thailand



Malaysia



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in Medical Spa Market

Chic La Vie

Clinique La Prairie

Kurotel - Longevity Medical Center and Spa

Lanserhof Lans

The Orchard Wellness Resort

Biovital Medspa

Allure Medspa

Longevity Wellness Worldwide

Serenity Medspa

Bijoux Medi-Spa

Vichy Celestins Spa Hotel

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

Sha Wellness Clinic

Mezzatorre Resort & Spa

Cocoona Centre Of Aesthetic Transformation

Aesthetics Medispa

Lily's Medi Spa

Lisse

The DRx Aesthetics

Westchase Medspa

Chiva Som

Mandarin Oriental

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Skin Resurfacing Market - The global skin resurfacing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 378.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High incidence of medical conditions such as acne in adolescents and a rapidly aging population is anticipated to drive the market.

The global skin resurfacing market size is expected to reach a value of by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High incidence of medical conditions such as acne in adolescents and a rapidly aging population is anticipated to drive the market. Body Contouring Devices Market - The global body contouring devices market size is anticipated to reach $3,857.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2030.

- The global body contouring devices market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2030. Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market - The global preclinical medical device testing services market share is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of diseases has provided manufacturers with different approaches for the formation of medical devices and increasing demand for technologically advanced medical devices are the main factors driving the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.