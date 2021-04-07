Medical Specialty Bags Market to grow by USD 2.81 Billion |Evolving Opportunities with Ambu AS and Cardinal Health Inc. |Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

The medical specialty bags market is driven by the increasing incidence of diseases. In addition, the increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the medical specialty bags market.

Globally, the burden of chronic diseases and conditions is increasing. The high prevalence of diabetes attributes to the high demand for medical specialty bags. The demographic shift toward urbanization with certain changes in diet and physical activity led to various lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Untreated high blood pressure and poorly controlled diabetes result in CKD will lead to kidney failure or ESRD. The geriatric population is growing rapidly due to the rise in average life expectancy. The geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic diseases. Hence, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases leads to increasing demand for medical specialty bags, which in turn drives the growth of the global medical specialty bags market.

Major Five Medical Specialty Bags Companies:

Ambu AS

Ambu AS operates business through various segments such as Visualisation, Anaesthesia, and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics. The company offers King breathing bags. It is developed with the tri-pleat design for a better fit to a range of hand sizes and to improve the grip around the bag.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates business through various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers a range of adult and pediatric urine collection bags. Its major product offerings include Urimed SP+, Urine Bag 4L, Urimed Tribag Plus, Urinocol Boys Closed, and Urinocol Girls Closed.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates business through various segments such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers a range of CAPD bags. Its major product offerings include a 15 Liter Drainage Bag.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co. operate the business through various segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers teardrop shape urine drainage bags.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates business through various segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers Dover drainage bags. t is a drainage bag with a top vent device, luer lock sampling port, anti-reflux device, and drain spout.

Medical Specialty Bags Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Ostomy bags - size and forecast 2020-2025

IV fluids bags - size and forecast 2020-2025

CAPD bags - size and forecast 2020-2025

Urine bags - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical Specialty Bags Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

