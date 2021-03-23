Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size Worth $14.44 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical tapes and bandages market size is expected to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of accidents, the impact of COVID-19, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product, the medical bandages segment held the largest share in 2020. The rising number of road accidents across the globe is the major factor propelling the segment growth

On the basis of application, the surgical wound segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries

By end use, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the increasing number of hospitals

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Medical Tapes, Medical Bandages), By Application (Surgical Wound, Ulcer), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-tapes-bandages-market

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) offer a variety of services, such as surgical care, diagnostics, and preventive procedures. Surgeries for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, or alterative plastic surgeries and gastrointestinal (GI)-related surgeries are also performed in ambulatory surgery centers. Earlier, ASCs were only capable of performing GI-related minor surgeries, however, with an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures, services offered by ambulatory surgical centers expanded and grew exponentially. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data records of 2016, there were 17.2 million hospital visits. These included invasive, therapeutic surgeries, and ambulatory surgeries. Around 9.94 million (57.8%) of these surgeries occurred in hospital-owned ambulatory surgery settings and the remaining 7.26 million surgeries (42.2%) were conducted in hospitals.

ASCs are increasing in number and they offer cost-effective services. In addition, favorable reimbursement coverages are being provided with regard to services provided by ASCs. The chances of contracting post-surgical, hospital-related infections are also reduced. ASCs provide specific instructions to patients regarding dressing and post-surgical homecare. Thus, with an increase in the number of ASCs and the number of surgeries being performed, demand for medical tapes and bandages is expected to increase.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical tapes and bandages market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Medical Tapes & Bandages Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Medical Tapes



Fabric Tapes





Acetate







Viscose







Cotton







Silk







Polyester







Other Fabric Tapes





Paper Tapes





Plastic Tapes





Polypropylene







Other Plastic Tapes





Other Tapes



Medical Bandages



Muslin Bandage Rolls





Elastic Bandage Rolls





Triangular Bandages





Orthopedic Bandages





Elastic Plaster Bandages





Other Bandages

Medical Tapes & Bandages Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Surgical Wound



Traumatic Wound



Ulcer



Sports injury



Burn injury



Other injuries

Medical Tapes & Bandages End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Hospitals



Ambulatory surgery centers



Clinics



Retail



Others

Medical Tapes & Bandages Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Medical Tapes & Bandages Market

Smith & Nephew PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Ethicon Inc. (JOHNSON & JOHNSON)

Medtronic

3M

Beiersdorf AG

Urgo Medical

Dynarex Corporation

Winner Medical Group, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health

3L Medicinal Products Group

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Paul Hartmann AG

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.