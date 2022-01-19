Medical Technology Associates (MTA) is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of GasMedix

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Technology Associates, Inc. (MTA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of GasMedix, LLC headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Founded in 2003, GasMedix is a leader in the Midwest market for medical gas services, equipment, and compliance testing with a strong, proven track record of service excellence.

"We are thrilled and honored to have GasMedix join the MTA team. GasMedix is a great strategic fit, both culturally and geographically," said Val Marks, CEO of MTA. "The management team and employees have grown an exceptional business and fostered a culture of patient life safety and outstanding customer service," Marks said. "We look forward to building an even brighter future together!"

Jim Quirk, founder and president of GasMedix, stated, "I want to thank our entire dedicated team for building GasMedix into the company that it is today. I'm incredibly excited about MTA's shared values and commitment to GasMedix employees, our engineer partners, mechanical installer partners and our medical facility clients. With MTA's robust infrastructure and support team, GasMedix, as a division of MTA, is well positioned to be unparalleled in the medical gas sales and service industry."

GasMedix will deepen MTA's Midwest presence and extend the team's ability to deliver standardized medical gas testing to the largest of Healthcare Systems. Leveraging MTA's infrastructure, GasMedix will now have access to MTA's very robust and flexible reporting software platform for the benefit of employees and customers. "Together, we will broaden Gas Medix's service offerings, expand their footprint and leverage technology to drive customer success," Marks said. "It's a real win/win for the customers and the employees."

MTA is a national leader in the Medical Gas and Controlled Environment industries providing compliance solutions for patient life safety across the U.S. As a single source provider, MTA delivers a wide range of Medical Gas, Environmental Monitoring and Controlled Environment testing and equipment solutions to healthcare facilities centered on service excellence.

GasMedix operates a world-class medical gas service organization with a laser focus on patient safety and facility compliance, serving national hospital groups, regional medical centers, and surgery centers throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company's key management team will continue in their current roles, and founder Jim Quirk will remain active through the transition. Wes Reed and Don Baer remain the key contacts for the region.

Media Contact:

Valeri Marks

Medical Technology Associates, Inc.

727 548-8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Medical Technology Associates