Medical technology companies to benefit from Picosun biocompatible materials

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group has launched a Medical Materials Library consisting of over ten materials intended for medical-related coating and encapsulation with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). ALD coatings are ultra-thin, and they guarantee hermetic encapsulation of virtually any implanted device.

The materials library is a reflection of over six years extensive research and development that shows ALD can render biocompatibility to a substrate coated with Picosun library materials. Biocompatibility tests were carried out according to ISO standards in accredited third-party laboratories. The performed tests included for example cytotoxicity, antimicrobial activity, skin irritation or sensitization, hemocompatibility, bacterial endotoxins, bioburden and sterilization residuals. From the tested materials Picosun is able to design tens of different types of end materials according to customer needs.

ALD technology provides dimensionless coating thus enabling miniaturization of components and devices in the field of electronic implants. Antibacterial function together with excellent barrier properties and outstanding corrosion resistance pave the way for using the materials both in electronic and orthopedic implants and show high potential in pharmaceutical packaging. The superior film uniformity and conformality ensure a pinhole-free coverage over even the smallest details of the device.

"The demonstrated results show the undisputable opportunities ALD offers to the medical sector already today. While the basic surgical principles and technologies have remained the same for decades, now ALD enables unforeseen applications potentially improving patient safety and cost-effectiveness by extending implant durability and reducing adverse effects", says Niku Oksala, professor of surgery at Tampere University and medical advisor for Picosun.

"Picosun's Medical Materials Library targeted to the medical device manufacturer segment reflects the innovative spirit of the company. I'm really excited over the fact that we are able to flexibly design tailored encapsulations according to our customers' needs. I'm especially proud of our medical customers and partners who are already in pre-clinical and clinical trials with their ALD coated devices", says Juhani Taskinen, Vice President, Medical Business Area of Picosun Group.

More information:

Juhani Taskinen

Vice President, Medical Business Area, Picosun Group

Tel: +358 50 4066 957

Email: [email protected]

www.picosun.com

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field – dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/medical-technology-companies-to-benefit-from-picosun-biocompatible-materials,c3458370

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Picosun Oy