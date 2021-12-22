Medical Textiles Market to grow by USD 3.36 bn| Growing Demand for Non-woven Medical Textiles to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the medical textiles market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.36 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for non-woven medical textiles and expanding elderly population are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The medical textiles market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The medical textiles market report is segmented by Product (woven medical textiles, non-woven medical textiles, and knitted textiles), Application (surgical, healthcare and hygiene products, and extracorporeal), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The medical textiles market share growth by the woven medical textiles segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growing demand for healthcare and hygiene products for medical applications is expected to heighten the demand for medical textiles.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the medical textiles market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings

The medical textiles market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A, joint ventures, and product launches to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - The company offers medical textiles products such as PureArmor, ViroSel, and VaporCool.

The company offers medical textiles products such as PureArmor, ViroSel, and VaporCool.

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers medical textiles products such as Bemberg, ROICA, and A-cubic.

The company offers medical textiles products such as Bemberg, ROICA, and A-cubic.

Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers medical textiles products such as Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns.

The company offers medical textiles products such as Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns.

Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - The company offers medical textiles products such as Evolon.

The company offers medical textiles products such as Evolon.

Getinge AB - The company offers medical textiles products such as Intergard Knitted, Hemagard Knitted, and Intergard Knitted Ultrathin.

The company offers medical textiles products such as Intergard Knitted, Hemagard Knitted, and Intergard Knitted Ultrathin. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Smart Personal Protective Equipment Market -The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market share is expected to increase by USD 3.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.54%. Download a free sample now!



Antimicrobial Textile Market -The antimicrobial textile market share is expected to increase by USD 3.39 billion from 2022 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%. Download a free sample now!

Medical Textiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Tytex AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio