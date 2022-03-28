Medical Tourism in 2022: An Evolving Market

Mar 28, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Countries 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as previous trends will not return. This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how some countries are improving healthcare.
The latest updated global medical tourism report looks at medical tourism in 2022 in 169 countries.
Some countries have taken stock and seek to increase inbound medical tourism while others are moving from increasing medical tourism numbers to increased revenue. Others have decided that wellness tourism is far more lucrative than medical tourism.
Outbound medical tourism costs some countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue but produces revenue for others. China wants medical tourists to remain in Greater China rather than going elsewhere. The myth that Asian medical tourism destinations can target customers from the USA and Western Europe is fully busted. The reality is that medical tourists are from Asia, Eastern Europe and the Pacific.
Several existing and new countries are ramping up their national and local medical tourism campaigns targeting locals and overseas medical tourists. The amount of money being spent by some countries to promote tourism and medical tourism is staggering as they all compete for a market where the size will be much smaller than in 2019. Some are targeting specific countries and/ or specific medical tourism categories- often moving away from global targets to more local/regional ones.
Countries are moving away from the numbers approach to tourism. Instead they want higher spenders. This approach will affect medical tourism. Some countries will make a choice that their future is bound up with responsible and eco tourism. So they will stop promoting medical tourism.
Who goes from where to where and why could change quickly in 2022. Medical tourism is not dead, nor dying, nor booming. It is evolving so companies and countries that do not evolve with it will lose market share or go out of business.
The medical tourism market growth will be accelerated by the expansion of inbound medical travel. 2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism so it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand how it is changing from 2022.
NEW FOR 2022
- Updated information on existing detail
- Medical tourism numbers 2019
- Medical tourism numbers 2020 and 2021
- Population numbers 2021
- Tourist numbers 2019 2020 2021
- Diaspora numbers
COUNTRY DETAILS
- Inbound medical tourism 2019
- Inbound medical tourism 2020
- Inbound medical tourism 2021
- Inbound health and wellness
- Outbound medical tourism
- Tourists 2019
- Tourists 2020
- Tourists 2021
- Population 2021
- Diaspora
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Potential
- Medical tourism numbers in
- Reliability of numbers
- Medical tourism numbers targets
- Health tourism numbers in
- Health tourism numbers targets
- Medical tourism visas
- Where medical tourists come from
- Why inbound medical tourists go there
- Inbound medical tourism treatments
- Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
- Target markets by country
- Medical tourism promotion
- Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism at airports and airlines
- Health tourism
- Health tourism promotion
- Health tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue targets
- Health tourism revenue
- Health tourism revenue targets
- Medical tourism numbers out
- Medical tourism outbound spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurers and medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Medical tourism regulation
- Medical tourism price regulation
- Compulsory travel health insurance for visitors
- Promotional organisations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8qqrr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article