Medical Tourism Market to record USD 16.88 Bn growth -- Technavio's report identifies North America as key growth region

The global medical tourism market is fragmented due to high product penetration and brand building. The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period with an increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, M&As, and joint ventures. The lack of a strong distribution network can limit the entry of new players. Hence, vendors must expand geographically while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth.

The availability of low-cost treatment options has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of advanced infrastructure in developing nations might hamper market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies Anadolu Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clemenceau Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. as some of the dominant players in the global medical tourism market. Download a Sample Report Now

Segmentations in Medical Tourism Market Study

The global medical tourism market is segmented as below:

Treatment Type

Cardiovascular Treatment



Cosmetic Treatment



Fertility Treatment



Orthopedics Treatment



Others

The cardiovascular treatment segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular led by a rise in the number of risk factors such as rheumatic heart disease, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes. In addition, the increased vendor focus on providing cost-effective devices will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The medical tourism market is growing steadily in North America. The region will account for 32% of the market share during the forecast period. The wide availability of high-quality healthcare facilities in the US and Canada is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing awareness and the affordability of medical services in Mexico will positively influence the growth of the medical tourism market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical tourism market report covers the following areas:

Medical Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical tourism market vendors

Medical Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Turkey, Thailand, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anadolu Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clemenceau Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Treatment type

Market segments

Comparison by Treatment type

Cardiovascular treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetic treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fertility treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Orthopedics treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Treatment type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anadolu Medical Center

Asian Heart Institute

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd.

Clemenceau Medical Center

Cleveland Clinic

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

